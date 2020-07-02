‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Coming Back with Two New Seasons, Spin-Offs, and Specials

Comedy Central is bringing back one of the most critically acclaimed animated comedies in TV history.

“Beavis and Butt-Head” is coming back. Heh heh heh.

Comedy Central has announced a new deal with original series creator Mike Judge to reimagine MTV’s classic animated comedy. The network has ordered two seasons of the new series, which promises “meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans – Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids.” The deal also includes additional spin-offs and specials but specifics about those projects — as well as the release date for the upcoming two-season revival — are still under wraps

As with the original series, Judge will write and produce the series as well as voice the two dim-witted protagonists.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central” Chris McCarthy, president of Entertainment & Youth Group, said in a statement. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Judge said in a statement.

The original “Beavis and Butt-Head” has endured as one of history’s most acclaimed animated comedies for its melding of hard-hitting social commentary with aggressively low-brow humor. The original show centered on Beavis and Butt-Head, two heavy metal-loving teenage idiots who blunder through life and spend a significant portion of their free time critiquing various music videos.

“Beavis and Butt-Head” premiered in 1993 and ran for seven seasons. An eighth season was released in 2011 and a theatrical film, “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,” premiered in 1996. “Daria,” a similarly-acclaimed spin-off (that Judge was not involved in) that centered on the titular recurring character from “Beavis and Butt-Head,” premiered in 1997, running for five seasons and led to two TV films. Comedy Central recently picked up a “Daria” spin-off, titled “Jodie,” as part of the network’s recent push for more adult animation.

As for Judge, beyond his work on “Bevis and Butt-Head” he’s worked on a variety of critically acclaimed films and television shows over the years. He directed the classic comedy film “Office Space,” co-created HBO’s acclaimed series “Silicon Valley,” and co-created Fox’s beloved “King of the Hill” where he voiced Hank Hill. Judge has an overall deal at HBO and is developing “QualityLand” and “A5” for the network.

