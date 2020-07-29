The Best Emmy Reactions From the 2020 Nominees — Betty Gilpin, Matthew Macfadyen, and More

Tuesday morning's Emmy nominations offered a lot to think about, even before the nominees put their own unique spin on the honor.

Emmy nominations morning is always one of the television industry’s busiest events of the year. For a slew of talented actors, directors, and other talents, the early a.m. Emmy nominations were cause for particular celebration.

A wide variety of Emmy nominees have shared their excitement, joy, and mock horror about their nominations with IndieWire. Here are some of Hollywood’s standout reactions to today’s Emmy nominations:

Betty Gilpin, “Glow” (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series)

“To the Television Academy- how dare you. I really can’t stress enough how much of a threat this nomination is to my current quarantine brand of pasta and sad. In the Time Before, being born with a healthy protective emotional wall missing meant I got to channel that into pretend time in exchange for health insurance and claps. Until today, apparently here in the apocalypse, these skills were about as meaningful as a worm’s hymn in a canyon. I’d like to thank the cast and crew, and the Academy, and seasonal depression, and honestly Nathan Lane, and before this nomination phoenixes me out of mediocrity and I explode into ribbons just real quick the cops who killed Breonna Taylor still have not been arrested.”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series)

“I’d just like to say, from the bottom of my heart, and on behalf of my beloved fellow actors, thank you. Thank you for the chicken.”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series)

“It’s hard to put into words how much this means to me. Being recognized at this level in the company of so many Giants is an indescribable honor. It is something I have hoped for, impossibly, my whole life. The bar is so high on television right now – there is so much genuine and brilliant work, so much fellow talent that I am in awe of – that I feel humbled and proud to be able to contribute a single sound to this great symphony of my peers. Congratulations to the whole Succession family. But mainly, #teamkendall.”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere,” “American Son,” and “Live in Front of a Studio Audience”

“To be recognized in this way this morning is such an honor – but to be able to share it with my partner Pilar Savone and our Simpson Street family makes it even more meaningful.

The experiences we’ve been able to have this year were beyond our wildest dreams: working with the legendary Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel to bring iconic shows from the 70s to new audiences with Live In Front of a Studio Audience, to adapting AMERICAN SON, a Broadway play about Black lives and police violence to Netflix, to bringing Celeste Ng’s beautiful novel Little Fires Everywhere to life with my incredible friends Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Liz Tigelaar.

But the tears came this morning when I heard about Lynn Shelton’s nomination for Little Fires Everywhere. I’m so incredibly grateful that the Television Academy has chosen to honor Lynn with this very deserved nomination. I know she’s celebrating in the beyond.”

Wendy Roedell and David “Mac” Shelton, Lynn Shelton’s parents — “Little Fires Everywhere” (Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series)

“That Lynn is honored by the Television Academy is not only a tribute to her accomplishments as a director but her style of directing. Always in control but kind-hearted. Making the final decisions but always soliciting input from her colleagues. Colleagues, yes, that is how she regarded everyone on the set, from grips and gaffers and set and costume designers to the director of photography and the actors. This is an honor for the ultimate collaborationist who knew that she would produce her best if she teased the best out of her teammates.”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series)

“I’m grateful for the continued love for all corners of our Maisel family. I wish so much that we could be together to celebrate today but this (and some zoom cocktails) will certainly hold us over until we can get the band back together. The company we get to keep across these categories is insane. Thank you to the TV Academy!”

2 Good to be True! Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad for a great start to my day! 😊 Blessed to still be representing my #ThisIsUs fam (Love you all!) & overjoyed to be recognized for the immense fun I had with @AlexBorstein & @RachelBros on #MrsMaisel Stay safe. Stay sane. #BLM✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/kmWkNGhn9U — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) July 28, 2020

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure” (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series)

I know Molly stressed y’all THE heck OUT this season, but shout out to all of you for riding with @insecurehbo and for VOTING!! We IN HERE! And it’s even sweeter when the WHOLE SQUAD THRIVIN TOO! 👏🏾👏🏾 to @IssaRae on her Emmy nod, the entire show, AND @BlackLadySketch! (via Twitter)

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series)

“THIS IS THE BEST NEWS I’VE HAD SINCE GETTING LOCKED UP IN THE HOUSE FIVE MONTHS AGO.”

Mimi Leder, “The Morning Show” (Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series)

“I am thrilled and beyond blown away to receive this recognition alongside a group of fierce, kick-ass directors. Thank you to the Academy, Apple TV+, and my ‘Morning Show’ Family who are every part of this honor. I may be getting older but… this never gets old!”

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland” (Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series)

“Just stepped out of the shower to the wonderfully unexpected news. ‘Homeland’ has been the most amazing creative journey with a truly sublime team and I’m beyond grateful to have been part of it… and of course, I’m thrilled and humbled by this nomination.”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie)

“This is my first individual Emmy nomination and I am humbled and grateful to the Television Academy for this incredible honor and for recognizing the importance of this story. Today, more than ever, we all have a responsibility to enlighten, educate and entertain an audience and it was a privilege for me personally to portray Madam CJ Walker, someone who resonated so deeply with me on every level. Thank you to Netflix, Springhill, Warner Bros. Television and Wonder Street Entertainment for being such great partners on this passion project.”

Taika Waititi, “The Mandalorian” (Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance)

Some people’s acting skillz are so powerful that they don’t even need to use their face! #Emmys2020 (via Twitter)

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America” (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series)

“Bring a part of Mrs. America was a fantastic experience. I so wanted to work with this incredible group of people, that I went out and fought for this role. As Betty Friedan said, ‘No woman gets an orgasm from shining the kitchen floor.’ The Academy’s recognition of my portrayal is thrilling, bordering on orgasmic. Thank you.”

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, “BoJack Horseman” (Outstanding Animated Program)

“I’m so excited they’re apparently still doing the Emmys this year! That’s wild!! Are we sure about this???”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.