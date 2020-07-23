‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ New Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Are Back, Dude

Check out the most excellent new trailer for the latest in the slacker franchise.

The most excellent trailer for “Bill & Ted Face the Music” is here, man. It’s the third installment in the metalhead slacker franchise starring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves respectively as Bill and Ted. Directed by Academy Award winner Dean Parisot, “Bill & Ted Face the Music” is slated for release in theaters and on demand September 1. Check out the trailer below.

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves), in this third “Bill & Ted” movie after “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure in 1989,” and “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” in 1991. Now middle-aged and middling in their settled, married lives as parents, the buds embark on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, aided by their daughters (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures, and even a few music legends. The film also stars Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

This weekend, “Bill & Ted Face the Music” will also head to Comic-Con at Home for a panel discussion moderated by Kevin Smith on Saturday, July 25 at 3 p.m. PST. The panel will include Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Bridgette Lundy-Paine, and William Sadler, as well as director Dean Parisot and screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

The 1989 original pivoted on two teenage slackers destined to write music and save the planet, with the help of a time machine to take them throughout history to rewrite wrongs. Animated and live-action spinoff series were released in the early 1990s, but this is Bill and Ted’s first return to theaters since 1991.

Additional executive producers on “Bill & Ted Face the Music” include R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., and John Santilli. Producers include Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce. Starring opposite Reeves and Winter are Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.