Brad Pitt Follows Oscar Win with Surprise Emmy Nom for Playing Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘SNL’

He's got an Oscar under his belt in 2020. Could the Emmy be next?

Brad Pitt could follow up his Oscar win earlier this year with an Emmy Award this September. The actor landed a surprise Emmy nomination in the category for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series thanks to his stint guest-hosting the April 25 installment of “Saturday Night Live.” Pitt’s Emmy nomination singles out his performance playing Dr. Anthony Fauci during the episode’s quarantine cold open.

The Oscar-winning actor kicked off the April 25 installment of “SNL” by impersonating Dr. Fauci in a sketch that found the medical professional reacting in shock and disbelief to many of Donald Trump’s outrageous and dangerous responses to the coronavirus pandemic. The sketch ended with Pitt taking off his Dr. Fauci wig and saying, “And to the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time. And thank you to the medical workers, first responders, and their families for being on the front line.”

The Pitt-Fauci sketch went viral and has amassed over 13 million views on YouTube since its April debut. Pitt’s impersonation even earned acclaim from the real Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said during an appearance on Telemundo’s “Un Nuevo Dia” that Pitt did “a great job.”

“I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt,” Fauci said. “He’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job and I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers. So not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person.”

Pitt won his first acting Oscar this year for his performance as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The beloved performance also earned Pitt supporting actor prizes at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Critics Choice Awards. Pitt is one of three “Saturday Night Live” guest hosts nominated this year in the Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series category, including Adam Driver and Eddie Murphy.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.