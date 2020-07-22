Bridget Everett to Star in HBO Comedy Series About Her Career

Bridget Everett will star in an upcoming HBO series about a fictional character who is inspired by Everett's career.

HBO is setting course for Kansas with “Somebody Somewhere,” an upcoming Bridget Everett-led comedy series.

Here’s the synopsis, per HBO: For all of its vast plains and endless prairies, Kansas can feel confining for someone like Sam Miller (Everett). Inspired by the life of comedian and singer Bridget Everett, Sam is a true Kansan on the surface but beneath it all struggles to fit the hometown mold. As she grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders that don’t fit in but don’t give up. “Somebody Somewhere” shows finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.

“Somebody Somewhere” marks the first series to be primarily focused on and executive produced by Everett, a cabaret performer who has appeared in films such as “Patti Cake$,” “Little Evil,” “Fun Mom Dinner,” and Netflix’s acclaimed “Unbelievable” miniseries. Everett’s stardom grew after opening for Amy Schumer on the comedian’s comedy tours and she also appeared in Schumer’s “Trainwreck” film.

“As a born and bred Kansan, I’m thrilled to share some of the beauty and complexity of the place that I grew up,” Everett said in a statement. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve dreamt of making a show on HBO. I’m so grateful to Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire HBO family for their faith in ‘Somebody Somewhere.’ Special thanks to LL Cool J for the words to live by, ‘DDHD. Dreams Don’t Have Deadlines.’”

The show is created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, who serve as executive producers alongside Carolyn Strauss, Patricia Breen, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, and Tyler Romary. Jay Duplass directed the pilot last year on location in Chicagoland. A release date and additional details are TBD.

HBO has a variety of other television shows in the works, such as dramas “Lovecraft Country” and “Industry.”

“As longtime fans of her live shows, we have been looking for the perfect way to showcase Bridget’s many talents,” Gravitt said in a statement. “Her quest to rediscover home has truly captured our hearts.”

