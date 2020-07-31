Bryan Fuller Views ‘Hannibal’ Streaming on Netflix as the Ticket to Getting Season 4 Made

Bryan Fuller and his cast are ready to make "Hannibal" Season 4. Now they just need a home to do it at.

Ever since “Hannibal” started streaming on Netflix in June, fans across the world have been wondering whether or not the streaming giant would resurrect the series for a fourth season just as Netflix has done with “Lucifer,” “Arrested Development,” and more. It turns out series creator Bryan Fuller is wondering the same exact thing. Fuller has long been outspoken about wanting to make “Hannibal” Season 4, and he tells Collider in a new interview that he’s hopeful getting the first three seasons of “Hannibal” on Netflix will be the ticket to new episodes.

“What I love about Netflix platforming the show now is there’s an opportunity for it to be seen as a Netflix show and maybe that will reconfigure their appetite, so to speak,” Fuller said about Netflix signing on for more “Hannibal.” “But nobody has said anything to me, and believe me, like the nickel hooker on the red light district I am hanging out the window, waving my legs. They know I’m ready.”

Fuller said earlier in the interview, “I wish there was something that was definitive. I’ve had conversations with Hugh and Mads and the cast, in terms of like, ‘This is what we would do if we were allowed to come back.’ There’s some ideas that I’m very excited about that continue the strange trajectory of season 3. But I have not been approached. I’ve knocked on every door and rang every bell. [Producer Martha De Laurentiis] and I, every couple of years, pick up our bags and go door to door and see if anybody’s interested in revisiting. The biggest hurdle is that we were somebody else’s show.”

Although “Hannibal” aired its first three seasons on NBC, the show is not owned by the network. The serial killer drama is produced by a division of France’s Gaumont Film Company, meaning Fuller can take “Hannibal” to another U.S. broadcaster or a streaming platform following it’s NBC cancellation in 2015. So far no streaming company has jumped on board, although Fuller remains hopeful that Netflix could be the one now that “Hannibal” is indirectly a Netflix show with all three seasons now streaming. In other words, keep streaming “Hannibal” on Netflix to show the streamer there’s demand for Season 4.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.