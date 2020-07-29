‘Chemical Hearts’ Trailer: Lili Reinhart, Austin Abrams Lead Amazon’s Teen Heartbreaker

The romance hits Amazon Prime Video on August 21.

Grab the tissues! Richard Tanne’s “Chemical Hearts” is here to break your own. Starring Lili Reinhart of “Riverdale” fame opposite Austin Abrams of “Euphoria,” the new romantic drama from the writer and director of 2016’s “Southside with You” arrives on Amazon Prime Video August 21. Watch the trailer below

The official “Chemical Hearts” synopsis from Amazon reads: “Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he’s been hoping for just hasn’t happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it seems all that is about to change. When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her — or at least the person he thinks she is.”

The film is based on the novel “Our Chemical Hearts” by Krystal Sutherland. “Chemical Hearts” also stars Kara Young, Sarah Jones, Adhir Kalyan, and Bruce Altman. Tanne’s last film “Southside with You” imagined the first date of Barack and Michelle Obama in 1989, earning critical acclaim out of the 2016 Sundance Film Festival before being distributed by Miramax and Roadside Attractions.

“Chemical Hearts” shot in 2019 in New Jersey. Star Reinhart is best known for playing Betty Cooper in the hit CW series “Riverdale,” and she made a splash last year starring as Annabelle opposite Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in Lorene Scafaria’s “Hustlers.” She also starred in “Galveston,” “The Good Neighbor,” and “Miss Stevens.” Along with “Euphoria,” Austin Abrams was also seen in “The Walking Dead,” “Paper Towns,” “This Is Us,” “SMILF,” “The Americans,” and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.”

Published in 2016, Sutherland’s young-adult novel earned acclaim for its unusual story of first love. “This much-buzzed-about debut captures the messy, awkward, all-consuming emotions of a teen’s first love,” wrote Entertainment Weekly. Booklist called “Our Chemical Hearts” “emotionally complex, funny, filled with well-realized and diverse characters and realistic motivations, Sutherland’s debut will stick with readers.”

Look out for the film on Amazon August 21, and check out the trailer below.

