‘Chernobyl’ Wins Big at BAFTA TV Awards

And cheers to "Fleabag" star Sian Clifford for a well-deserved win.

Forever underlining the strangeness of the Primetime Emmy Awards calendar, the BAFTA TV Awards were held Friday, celebrating several previous Emmy winners and nominees, including HBO’s “Chernobyl,” Netflix’s “When They See Us,” in addition to Sian Clifford of Amazon Prime Video’s “Fleabag.”

Speaking of “Fleabag,” the BAFTA awards body appeared to officially end its lukewarm love affair with Phoebe Waller-Bridge before it truly began. The “Fleabag” creator and star was nominated for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme as well as Scripted Comedy and lost in both categories, in addition to losing out in the Best Writer — Comedy category at the BAFTA TV Craft awards announced earlier this month. The losses bring Waller-Bridge’s overall BAFTA TV record to 1-8, with her only win coming in Best Female Performance in a Comedy for the first season of “Fleabag.”

“Chernobyl,” which took home 10 Emmy Awards last September, nabbed seven trophies at the BAFTA TV Craft ceremony and added another two on Friday, scoring prizes for Mini-Series, as well as in Leading Actor (Dramatic) for Jared Harris.

In non-Emmy related developments, Netflix’s “The End of the F***ing World” also took home two major awards, earning recognition for Drama Series, as well as Supporting Actress (Dramatic) for Naomi Ackie.

A select group of winners for the 2020 BAFTA TV Awards are listed below. Click here for the full list of 2020 winners.

International

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

Scripted Comedy

“Catastrophe”

“Derry Girls”

“Fleabag”

“Stath Lets Flats”

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Gbemisola Ikumelo (“Famalam”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Sarah Kendall (“Frayed”)

Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”)

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Guz Khan (“Man Like Mobeen”)

Jamie Demetriou (“Stath Lets Flats”)

Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”)

Youssef Kerkour (“Home”)

Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The End of the F***ing World”

“Gentleman Jack”

“Giri/Haji”

Mini-Series

“A Confession”

“Chernobyl”

“The Victim”

“The Virtues”

Leading Actor (Dramatic)

Callum Turner (“The Capture”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Stephen Graham (“The Virtues”)

Takehiro Hira (“Giri/Haji”)

Leading Actress (Dramatic)

Glenda Jackson (“Elizabeth is Missing”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Samantha Morton (“I Am Kirsty”)

Suranne Jones (“Gentleman Jack”)

Supporting Actor (Dramatic)

Joe Absolom (“A Confession”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Stellan Skarsgard (“Chernobyl”)

Will Sharpe (“Giri/Haji”)

Supporting Actress (Drama)

Helen Behan (“The Virtues”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Jasmine Jobson (“Top Boy”)

Naomi Ackie (“The End of the F***ing World”)

Factual Series

“Crime and Punishment”

“Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer”

“Leaving Neverland”

“Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure”

