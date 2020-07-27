Is a New David Lynch Film or Series on the Way? ‘There Might Be Things Coming Along’

A new "Twin Peaks" project? A Netflix original movie? Rumors have been swirling for months about new David Lynch material.

One of the bright spots to emerge out of the quarantine era has been the David Lynch Theater, a YouTube account run by Lynch’s longtime producer Sabrina S. Sutherland. The video page hosts Lynch’s daily weather reports, plus original quarantine web series like “What Is David Working on Today?,” and it has also become a platform for Lynch to upload old short films (“Rabbits,” “Pozar”) and debut new work (“The Adventures of Alan R.” The director has kept busy on a daily basis thanks to the David Lynch Theater project, but it could be coming to an end in the future.

During a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Lynch had a cryptic tease for the future when the subject of a new film or television project came up. The filmmaker would not give any specific details away, but he did tease “there might be things coming along that would mean less time could be spent on the [YouTube] channel.” It sounds as if Lynch is cooking up something new, although nothing is confirmed at this point.

Rumors have been swirling for quite some time about a new David Lynch movie or television series. The director’s last major project was “Twin Peaks: The Return,” which ended its run on Showtime in September 2017. Social media buzz circulated last October that Lynch was secretly working on a fourth season of his beloved series. The rumor was started in part because Lynch’s daughter, Jennifer, is a board member for the Hollywood Horror Museum, which posted a message stating, “Someone we know who is ‘in the know’ just let something very interesting slip about the future of ‘Twin Peaks.’” No major “Twin Peaks” announcements have been made since then.

More rumors about a new David Lynch project emerged in January after Netflix debuted his 17-minute short film “You Don’t Know Jack.” Internet buzz suggested Lynch might be sticking with the streaming giant and working on a new original Netflix film or television series. Lynch was asked by THR about the rumors in April, to which he said, “There’s all kinds of rumors…All these rumors are flying about, but I can tell you that there’s nothing happening in that regard. It’s a rumor that even if it was true — there’s nothing happening.”

Now it appears Lynch is suggesting there is something possibly in the works, although what it is and whether or not it’s tied to Netflix remains to be seen. One thing producer Sutherland knows is that the future of David Lynch productions will be more inclusive.

When The Daily Beast brought up the industry’s renewed focus on inclusive crews, the producer responded, “It makes me think about what I’ve been doing and how I can improve in that respect.” Sutherland said Lynch often works with the same crew (see editor Duwayne Dunham or cinematographer Peter Deming) but she’s planning to “give opportunities that haven’t been there in the past” once a new Lynch project starts up.

If Sutherland is thinking about ways to diversify the crew, does that mean a new Lynch project is on the way? It sounds as if there’s at least an idea kicking around Lynch’s head. For now, watch Lynch’s latest quarantine videos on the David Lynch Theater YouTube page. Head over to The Daily Beast to read more from Lynch and Sutherland’s latest interview.

