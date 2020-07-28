Emmy Nominations 2020: HBO Entertainment Continues to Dominate TV Production

WarnerMedia's HBO Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television scored major victories during Tuesday morning's Emmy nominations.

WarnerMedia didn’t need “Game of Thrones” to sweep Emmy studio nominations Tuesday morning: The company’s HBO Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television led the studios nomination tally, with 107 and 50 Emmy nominations, respectively. Disney Television Studios came in third with 47 nominations.

Simply put, HBO Entertainment was the force behind many of the most acclaimed television shows that have premiered throughout the last year. The studio was one of several behind “Watchmen,” the standout show from this year’s Emmy nominations, as well as hits such as “Succession” and “Westworld,” which were also among the morning’s most-nominated titles.

As HBO Entertainment proved during its similarly-colossal 2019 Emmy nominations haul, the studio’s success isn’t limited to a small handful of popular shows. In fact, take away the nominations from those aforementioned three titles, and HBO Entertainment would still lead the studio tally for Emmy nominations. Around half of the studio’s nominations were for a diverse array of other shows from a variety of genres. HBO Entertainment also scored nominations for successful titles such as “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Insecure,” and “Euphoria,” among several others.

Warner Bros. Television received the second most Emmy nominations at 50. The studio’s success was primarily due to “Watchmen” and “Westworld,” which won 26 and 11 nominations, respectively. The studio also produced titles such as “The Kominsky Method” and “Shameless,” while subsidiary Warner Horizon Television produced “The Voice.” In other words, it was another successful year of Emmy nominations for WarnerMedia.

Disney Television Studios earned 47 nominations between a wide range of shows. The studio’s most-nominated titles were “Pose,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “The Politician,” and “This Is Us.”

Other studios that scored large numbers of Emmy nominations included Sony Pictures Television (“The Crown,” “Better Call Saul,” “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”), 41; Universal Studio Group (“Saturday Night Live,” “The Good Place,” “Will & Grace”), 35; and Netflix Original Production (“Hollywood,” “Stranger Things,” “Space Force”), 33.

HBO Entertainment scored a major victory during last year’s Emmy nominations thanks to key shows such as “Game of Thrones,” “Chernobyl,” and “Barry,” none of which are up for Emmys this year. The studio’s success with different IPs bodes well for WarnerMedia, which recently launched its HBO Max streaming service, which IndieWire has praised for its large quantity of HBO titles, many of which are produced by HBO Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television.

