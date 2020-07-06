Ennio Morricone Dies at 91: Edgar Wright and More Honor the Legendary Film Composer

Morricone won the Best Original Score Oscar for his work on Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight."

Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning composer of Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight” and several high profile Spaghetti Westerns, has passed away at the age of 91. According to the Italian news agency ANSA (via Variety), Morricone died early in the morning on Monday, July 6 in Rome after suffering a fall that caused a hip fracture.

Over his six decades as a film composer, Morricone is best remembered for shaping the sound of the Spaghetti Western genre thanks to his legendary work on the films in Sergio Leone’s “Dollars Trilogy,” which include “A Fistful of Dollars” (1964), “For a Few Dollars More” (1965), and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1966). Morricone and Leone would continue to work together on films such as “Once Upon a Time in the West” (1968). Throughout his esteemed career, Morricone collaborated with the likes of Terrence Malick (“Days of Heaven”), John Carpenter (“The Thing”), Roman Polanski (“Frantic”), William Friedkin (“Rampage”), Brian De Palma (“The Untouchables”), and Mike Nichols (“Wolf”), among others.

Morricone’s six Oscar nominations for Best Original Score include his work on “Days of Heaven,” “The Mission,” “The Untouchables,” “Bugsy,” “Malena,” and “The Hateful Eight.” The composer won the Academy Award for his work on the latter film, a 2015 Western directed by Quentin Tarantino. The director often featured Morricone’s music in his films. “Kill Bill,” “Inglourious Basterds” and “Django Unchained” all feature Morricone compositions, while the composer wrote an original song entitled “Ancora Qui” for the latter. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded Morricone an honorary award in 2006 for “his magnificent and multifaceted contributions to the art of film music.”

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte took to Twitter following the announcement of Morricone’s death to share the following tribute: “We will always remember, with infinite gratitude, the artistic genius of the Maestro Ennio Morricone. It made us dream, feel excited, reflect, writing memorable notes that will remain indelible in the history of music and cinema.”

Filmmakers such as Edgar Wright have also taken to social media to pay tribute to the late composer. “Where to even begin with iconic composer Ennio Morricone?” the director wrote. “He could make an average movie into a must see, a good movie into art, and a great movie into legend. He hasn’t been off my stereo my entire life. What a legacy of work he leaves behind. RIP.”

Wright proceeded to share a handful of his favorite Morricone compositions, from “The Ecstasy of Gold” off the “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” soundtrack to “Almost Dead” from “A Fistful of Dollars” and the End Title music from “The Untouchables.” Other tributes were posted from Oscar winner Asif Kapadia, actor Antonio Banderas, and dozens of film critics and journalists.

Morricone is survived by wife, Maria Travia, and their four children. Read tributes to the late composer in the posts below.

What’s so incredible about The Good, The Bad & The Ugly score is that ‘Ecstasy Of Gold’ is the penultimate track. Ennio drops one of the most amazing cues of all time and then immediately follows another all timer. https://t.co/00VCCYwfD2 https://t.co/1nNK7wrkRX — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 6, 2020

And lastly, for today, the ‘Money Orgy’ scene. Perfect 60’s psych pop from ‘Danger: Diabolik’. RIP Ennio. https://t.co/qqsg64tawY — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 6, 2020

During #lockdown we’ve watched a movie each night with the family. Showed the kids Once Upon A Time In The West, which introduced them to genius @MEnnioMorricone, only yesterday our youngest was humming the music from Cinema Paradiso while drawing a birthday card 🙏🏾❤️ #morricone — asifkapadia (@asifkapadia) July 6, 2020

With great sadness, we say goodbye to a big master of cinema. His music will keep playing in our memories. Rest in peace #EnnioMorricone. pic.twitter.com/KWwJbfHzRx — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 6, 2020

Ennio Morricone’s Oscar win for THE HATEFUL EIGHT: one of those rare, satisfying occasions where a lifetime-achievement-in-disguise award actually goes to really thrilling, top-form work. Best thing about the film by far. Glad they did that. — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) July 6, 2020

One of the greatest pieces of music ever written for movies or otherwise – something you could say about most of Ennio Morricone’s work. pic.twitter.com/AFqJLdxFOA — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) July 6, 2020

Guru #EnnioMorricone. Sire we shall never miss you! You’ve given enough music to listen, live with, improvise and go beyond. Thank you & Salutes! He’ll never be called late Mr.Morricone. He will always be on time. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 6, 2020

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.