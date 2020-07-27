Golden Globes 2021: Awards Timetable Leading Up to February 28, 2021 Ceremony Set

Films released up until the awards ceremony itself will be eligible, though the nominations date will be February 3.

When the Academy pushed back the ABC Oscar telecast by two months to April 25, 2021, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association grabbed the original Oscar date of February 28 for their 78th Golden Globes ceremony, to be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Now the organization has laid out their awards timetable.

The deadline to submit both film and television entries for Golden Globes award consideration is November 30, 2020. And while the nominations will be unveiled on February 3, 2021, the eligibility period for English-language and foreign-language motion pictures has been extended to include motion pictures released through February 28, 2021.

The February 28, 2021 ceremony will air live coast to coast 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. And the winners will have an impact on Oscar nomination voting, which begins March 5 and ends March 10.

To be eligible, television programs must still air before December 31, 2020. Any television program released in 2021 will be eligible for the 2022 Golden Globes. The deadline to submit both film and television entries for Golden Globe award consideration is November 30, 2020.

Produced by Dick Clark Productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide.

Here’s the updated Golden Globes rules and timetable:

Monday, November 30, 2020

Submission website for 2021 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries opens

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Final screening date for Motion Pictures

Saturday, January 30, 2021

Final date for Motion Picture press conferences

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Announcement of nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards, at 5:00 a.m. PT

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

Sunday, February 28, 2021

Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m.

Presentation of the 78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards

