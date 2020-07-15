HBO Max Debuts First Look Footage From New Steven Soderbergh, Ridley Scott Projects

A new HBO Max video showcases a variety of upcoming titles, including Steven Soderbergh's "Let Them All Talk," which stars Meryl Streep.

HBO Max has unveiled a glitzy advertisement that showcases a variety of new and returning titles, including the first footage from Ridley Scott’s “Raised by Wolves” and Steven Soderbergh’s “Let Them All Talk,” which stars Meryl Streep.

Scott’s “Raised by Wolves” has been hotly anticipated for months. The series centers on two androids who must raise human children on a mysterious planet and while the brief footage in the new HBO Max video doesn’t provide much in the way of additional plot details, the snippets tease plenty of visually impressive landscapes and a fairly creepy shot of a bloody android walking into a hail of bullets.

As for the Streep-led “Let Them All Talk,” will center on an acclaimed author who undergoes a journey of self-discovery with old friends. The film will also star Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen, Gemma Chan, and Lucas Hedges.

The other HBO Max originals showcased in the video include the Kaley Cuoco-led “The Flight Attendant;” feature film “An American Pickle;” Amy Schumer docuseries “Expecting Amy;” international comedy “Frayed;” new seasons of “Search Party” and “Doom Patrol;” animated programs “Close Enough,” “Adventure Time: Distant Lands-BMO,” “Summer Camp Island,” and “Infinity Train.” The highly-anticipated “Friends” unscripted reunion was also mentioned, but release dates for it and HBO Max’s other upcoming projects are still under wraps. The “Friends” reunion was originally slated to premiere alongside HBO Max when the streaming service launched in May before being pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic.

HBO Max launched on May 27 with several originals, but none of them have generated as many headlines or rave reviews like “The Mandalorian,” the launch day tentpole for Disney+ that premiered last year. That said, HBO Max boasts a massive quantity of popular library content, including the entire HBO catalogue, and is working on a variety of other originals not featured in the new HBO Max showcase.

“We have the honor of working with some of the industry’s best creative storytellers and we are proud to provide them with a platform to share their authentic voices,” WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. “Consumers will be blown away by the depth and breadth of the unique and diverse stories on both HBO and HBO Max, like returning favorites ‘His Dark Materials’ and ‘Search Party,’ or brand new stories like ‘An American Pickle’ and ‘Lovecraft Country.’ Our slate truly has something for everyone and we are excited to give fans even more to enjoy.”

Check out the new HBO Max showcase below:

