Hiro Murai Signs First-Look Deal with FX Productions

The production team behind FX's acclaimed "Atlanta" has signed a first-look deal with the Disney-owned company.

“Atlanta” director Hiro Murai’s Super Frog production company has inked a first-look deal with FX Productions

Per the deal, Super Frog, co-founded by Murai and Nate Matteson, will develop scripted and unscripted programming for FX and potentially other divisions of Walt Disney Television. Super Frog, which was founded last year, currently produces the upcoming Netflix series “Where I End,” 20th Century Fox’s “Man Alive,” and “Station 11” for HBO Max. Super Frog was created to develop feature films, television, and to help promote new filmmakers. Murai previously signed a first-look producing deal with FX in 2018.

“Hiro Murai is one of the most innovative and talented directors in media today and his contributions to ‘Atlanta’ have also showcased his ability to produce incredible stories,” Nick Grad, FX Entertainment president of original programming, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to renew our first-look deal with Hiro and include Nate Matteson and Super Frog under this new deal with FX Productions to develop new series based on their creative vision.”

Hollywood’s ongoing production issues mean that new seasons of “Atlanta” are likely a way off. Thankfully, FX president John Landgraf said that a third and fourth season of the show were being worked on during the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association. It might be awhile before “Atlanta” returns to FX, but with Murai’s company’s new first-look deal, there’s ample reason to be excited about the network’s future programming.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with FX as we build our company,” Murai and Matteson said in a statement. “They’ve long been advocates of bold, artistic storytelling, and we look forward to making many new projects together.”

As for Murai, he’s directed a variety of episodes of popular shows outside of “Atlanta” in recent years. Murai has directed an episode of the “Legion” superhero series, four episodes of HBO’s critically acclaimed “Barry,” and is working on the aforementioned “Station 11.” Murai has also directed music videos for a variety of acclaimed musicians, including St. Vincent, Massive Attack, Flying Lotus, and “Atlanta” star Childish Gambino, a longtime collaborator of Murai. Murai directed the music video for Childish Gambino “This Is America,” one of 2018’s most-discussed songs.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.