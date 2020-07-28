How to Watch ABC’s Regis Philbin Tribute on Tuesday

ABC will air a special tribute to beloved TV host Regis Philbin on Tuesday, July 28.

The hour long tribute, “Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro – A Special Edition of 20/20,” will air on ABC on Tuesday, July 28 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Per ABC, the special edition of “20/20” features an exclusive interview with “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host Kelly Ripa, Philbin’s former co-host for a decade. The program will also include Philbin’s final television interview with Jimmy Kimmel in March 2020 as well as interviews with his co-hosts through the years, including Kathie Lee Gifford and Mary Hart; interviews with his childhood friends; a tour of the Bronx where he grew up; an emotional surprise visit with students at his high school; and a trip down memory lane with Philbin screening some of his favorite clips of “Live.” Philbin hosted the “Live!” franchise for 28 years.

David Sloan is senior executive producer on the upcoming special, while John R. Green is executive producer. Matt Lombardi is co-executive producer.

Philbin, who hosted other popular shows such as “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” “Million Dollar Password,” and the first season of “America’s Got Talent” died at the age of 88 on Saturday from natural causes. He earned several awards throughout his career, including Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Host for “Live!” in both 2001 and 2011, and he won for Outstanding Game Show Host for “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” in 2001. In 2003, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 2008 earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmys.

Philbin’s family released a statement shortly following his passing.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” the statement said. “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

