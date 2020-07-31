How to Watch the 2020 Primetime Emmys

Jimmy Kimmel will host the upcoming Primetime Emmys on ABC in September.

The 2020 Emmys are inching closer and television fans will be able to watch the industry’s biggest event of the year from the comfort of their homes in September.

The Primetime Emmys will air on Sunday, September 20 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The three-hour event will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Although the event will not be streamed for free, cord-cutters can tune in to the festivities via streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV, both of which offer free trials.

The 2020 installment of the Primetime Emmys will mark Kimmel’s third time as host. Kimmel’s late-night show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” airs on ABC. Kimmel previously hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards.

Though the Creative Arts Emmys will take place virtually over two nights the weekend before the Primetime Emmy ceremony, it’s unclear how the Primetime event will be formatted. The event is slated to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but that announcement came well before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced most industry events to be cancelled or go virtual-only.

While the 2020 Primetime Emmys will take place during a period of unprecedented uncertainity for the television industry, the recent 2020 Emmy nominations were as full of snubs, surprises, and all manner of excitement as the Emmys always have been.

HBO’s “Watchmen” emerged from the latest round of Emmy nominations as 2020’s television show to beat. The acclaimed sequel to the timeless comic earned 26 Emmy nominations, including an Outstanding Limited Series nomination, and helped HBO Entertainment lead the pack as the year’s most successful studio in terms of Emmy nominations.

Other surprises from the recent Emmy nominations include the unexpected Outstanding Drama Series nomination for Disney+ tentpole “The Mandalorian,” which beat out competitors such as Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.” Other unexpected events included the continued snubbing of the “Better Call Saul” cast for various acting nominations, as well as the sharp drop in nominations for HBO’s “Westworld,” according to IndieWire’s Ben Travers.

