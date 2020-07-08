‘I Used to Go Here’ Exclusive Trailer: Gillian Jacobs Leads Kris Rey’s SXSW Comedy Gem

Gillian Jacobs and Jemaine Clement star in the upcoming comedy from Kris Rey.

“I Used to Go Here” is shaping up to offer plenty of much-needed laughs for cinema buffs hungry for new material. IndieWire is exclusively premiering the trailer for Kris Rey’s upcoming film, which is set for a release later this summer in theaters and on VOD platforms courtesy of Gravitas Ventures. The cast includes “Community” and “Love” favorite Gillian Jacobs in the lead role opposite the likes of Jemaine Clement, Hannah Marks, Kate Micucci, Jorma Taccone, Josh Wiggins, and Forrest Goodluck.

Jacobs stars as Kate Conklin, a 35-year-old writer who heads back to her alma mater to give a lecture about writing following the lackluster debut of her first novel. The synopsis reads: “With her book tour canceled and her ego deflated, Kate wonders if returning to her old college as a published author might give her the morale boost she sorely needs. Instead, she falls into a comical regression – from misadventures with eccentric twenty-year-olds to feelings of jealousy toward her former professor’s new favorite student.”

Rey’s upcoming film was selected for this year’s SXSW Film Festival. IndieWire’s Kate Erbland lauded “I Used to Go Here” as Rey’s best film yet in her B+ review, writing, “Kris Rey has long trafficked in stories about compelling women who temper awkward moments by bonding with inappropriate new pals. Armed with her funniest material to date and a winning performance from Gillian Jacobs, the filmmaker finds new dimensions for both her work and the millennial ennui that has always inspired it.”

“I Used to Go Here” was produced by Lonely Island members Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone. Gravitas Ventures acquired distribution rights to the film shortly after the SXSW festival was cancelled and the company will distribute the film in theaters and on-demand on August 7. Check out the trailer for “I Used to Go Here” below:

