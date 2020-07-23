‘Immigration Nation’ Trailer: Netflix’s Timely ICE Docuseries Set for August Release

The upcoming Netflix docuseries will examine the controversial work of of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

“Immigration Nation” looks to deliver a sharp, topical examination at the ongoing immigration crisis on the United States’ southern border. Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming docuseries

The six-part docuseries, directed by Christina Clusiau and Shaul Schwarz, will has been given an August 3 release date on Netflix.

Per Netflix:

The series will examine the processes, pitfalls, and pain of immigration in America. Shot over the course of three years, Schwarz and Clusiau capture the daily workings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, activists, lawmakers, attorneys, and a wide swath of undocumented immigrants, from desperate recent arrivals to longtime residents to deported U.S. military combat veterans.

With an unrelenting flow of migrant workers continuing across the U.S. border, the pressure on ICE to enforce the administration’s zero-tolerance policies puts immigrants in the crosshairs. But how do we fix a system that seems beyond repair? How do we apply common sense to something that’s evolved from one of humanitarian concern to an us-versus-them political flashpoint? Has the story of America — the one that inspired our own immigrant relatives to risk death for a better life — been rewritten so broadly that the “land of the free” is a luxury afforded now only to a few?

“Immigration Nation” aims to cover a critically important human rights issue, and the trailer below suggests the docuseries will take a candid look at both the nation’s border officers and the immigrants they detain. ICE’s operations and the nation’s detention centers on the southern border received significant media attention in 2018 due to a multitude of photos and reports that showed inhumane treatment of immigrant detainees. More recently, a U.S. district judge ordered that all minors in ICE custody with their parents must be released, but that order has yet to be carried out.

The upcoming docuseries will mark the latest addition to Netflix’s immigration-focused programming. The streaming service recently released “Stateless,” Cate Blanchett’s long-awaited Australian refugee drama that goes inside an Australian detention center to better understand the country’s controversial immigration laws. The platform has also released a handful of docuseries on other topics recently, such as “Coronavirus, Explained,” “The Business of Drugs,” and “Street Food: Latin America.”

Check out the trailer for “Immigration Nation” below:

