IndieWire Live: Elijah Wood Will Discuss Work in Instagram Interview

"The Lord of the Rings" trilogy actor will answer questions during a live Instagram interview with IndieWire on Wednesday afternoon.

Elijah Wood, the acclaimed actor who portrayed Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, will answer questions during a live interview with IndieWire on Wednesday afternoon.

Wood’s interview with IndieWire Executive Editor and Chief Critic Eric Kohn will begin on IndieWire’s official Instagram page at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 8. Previous IndieWire Instagram Live sessions have featured interviews with Guillermo del Toro, Danny Trejo, and Rose McGowan, among others.

Though Wood is best-known for his work on “The Lord of the Rings” films, the actor has lent his talents to a variety of other film projects television projects including “Come to Daddy,” and “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore,” and “The Trust” in recent years. On television, Wood has starred in “Wilfred,” “Over the Garden Wall,” and “Star Wars Resistance,” among other projects. Wood spoke to IndieWire last year about working on an eclectic range of genre projects outside his work on big-budget projects such as “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Wood has also begun working behind the camera with increasing frequency over the last few years: He has produced widely-praised projects such as “Mandy,” “Daniel Isn’t Real,” and “Color Out of Space.” As for upcoming work, Wood is expected to star in Quibi’s upcoming “Home Movie: The Princess Bride” limited series.

Popular on IndieWire

Stay posted to IndieWire’s official Instagram page for the upcoming live interview with Wood.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.