Jason Bateman, Simon Kinberg in Negotiations on Netflix Heist Film — Report

The "Ozark" star is in negotiations for another high-profile Netflix project.

It’s been quite a week for “Ozark” star Jason Bateman. The actor was nominated for an Emmy earlier in the week and now, a new report states that Bateman is in talks to direct a heist film for Netflix.

Deadline reported that Bateman is in early negotiations to direct “Here Comes the Flood,” which Netflix won in a competitive option in the spring. Though negotiations are still ongoing and Bateman may only direct the film, it’s possible that he could also have an acting role in the project. Simon Kinberg wrote the speculative script, which Deadline described as an “elevated, character-driven love-story heist movie, with the heist playing out in increments.”

Netflix reportedly beat out several offers for the project in a mid-seven figure deal and Bateman reportedly beat out several “top directors” for the job. Kinberg and Audrey Chon, president of Genre Films, are slated to produce and if a deal closes Bateman is also expected to join as a producer alongside his partner Michael Costigan through Aggregate Films.

A Netflix representative did not return a request for comment.

Given the early state of negotiations, “Here Comes the Flood” it’ll likely be quite some time before the heist film premieres on Netflix. Regardless, the news bodes well for Netflix subscribers who have taken to Bateman’s work on “Ozark,” the gritty crime drama that premiered its third season on Netflix back in March. “Ozark” was renewed for a fourth and final season in June. Season 4 will consist of 14 episodes and will be split into two parts — cue the “Breaking Bad” comparisons.

“Ozark” scored 18 Emmy nominations earlier this week, including a Lead Actor – Drama Series nomination for Bateman. Other nominations included Outstanding Drama Series, a Oustanding Lead Actress – Drama Series nominations for Laura Linney, and an Outstanding Supporting Actress – Drama nomination for Julia Garner. Bateman won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing – Drama Series for “Ozark” episode “Reparations” in 2019.

As for Kinberg, he made his directorial debut with 2019’s “Dark Phoenix” and has credits on a variety of popular films, including “Logan” and the two “Deadpool” films.

Check out Deadline for additional information about “Here Comes the Flood.”

