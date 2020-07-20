John Boyega Says ‘No Thank You’ to More ‘Star Wars’ Because Three Movies as Finn Is Enough

The actor has "moved on" after playing the same character in three movies.

John Boyega shared with fans on social media that he is putting the “Star Wars” franchise behind him and eager to move on from his character Finn. Responding to fan demand to see Finn pop up in the next “Star Wars” movie (via Variety), Boyega wrote, “Lol no thank you. I’ve moved on.” The actor added to another fan, “I’m not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That’s all.” Boyega played Finn in three “Star Wars” films between 2015 and 2019.

While Boyega has been outspoken about his issues with the “Star Wars” franchise, he stressed the only reason he’s disinterested in returning as Finn in the future is because he’s played the character for so long. The actor said he’s not against reprising characters as long as there’s been enough time in between playing the role. One role he’d be keen on returning to is Moses in “Attack the Block.” As Boyega told a fan, “I haven’t played Moses in over a decade. I’d love to revisit him. Now he is a badass.”

With no more “Star Wars” being planned for his future, Boyega’s work in last December’s “The Rise of Skywalker” will be his final outing in the franchise. While critical reviews for the tentpole were largely negative, Boyega stood by the film on social media amid backlash. Writing to one fan who called “The Rise of Skywalker” an “embarrassment,” the actor responded, “Embarrassing? LOL you wish. Very fulfilling, some disappointments but yet not that big of a deal. Everyone has moved on.”

That Boyega found “Rise of Skywalker” to be a “fulfilling” experience suggested he liked the project more than his previous “Star Wars” movie, the Rian Johnson-directed “The Last Jedi.” In an interview with Hypebeast just before the December 2019 release of “Rise of Skywalker,” Boyega said he disagreed with many of the choices Johnson made in “The Last Jedi” script.

“’The Force Awakens’ I think was the beginning of something quite solid, ‘The Last Jedi’ if I’m being honest I’d say that was feeling a bit iffy for me,” Boyega said. “I didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that’s something that I spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about, and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated.”

With “Star Wars” behind him, Boyega has several new projects lined up for the future. Not only does he have a role in Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” anthology, but Boyega also has a leading role in the new film “Naked Singularity.”

