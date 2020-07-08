‘Under the Skin’ Duo Jonathan Glazer, Mica Levi Reunite for ‘Dancing Plague’ Movie — First Look

The short film "Strasbourg 1518" is set to world premiere July 20 on BBC Two.

“Under the Skin” filmmaker Jonathan Glazer and his acclaimed composer Mica Levi are reuniting this month for “Strasbourg 1518,” a super-secretive short film commissioned by Artangel and the Sadler’s Wells dance company for the BBC Arts Culture in Quarantine series. The project is the second short film collaboration between Glazer and Levi after “The Fall,” which debuted last fall, and is set to feature some of the world’s best dancers.

Specific plot details for “Strasbourg 1518” are being kept under wraps for now. An announcement from the BBC says Glazer and Levi’s latest work is inspired by “a powerful involuntary mania which took hold of citizens in the city of Strasbourg just over 500 years ago.” The historical event is also known as the “dancing plague” and is believed to have been caused by food poisoning and stress-induced mass hysteria. Glazer’s short is produced by Academy Films for BBC Films and BBC Arts.

Glazer and Levi’s work on “Under the Skin” made them one of the last decade’s most acclaimed director-composer pairings. Levi followed “Under the Skin” with the music for Pablo Larrain’s “Jackie,” which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Original score. Levi also composed the score for last year’s “Monos.” Her work on “Under the Skin” won the Best Composer prize at the European Film Awards and earned a BAFTA nomination

Aside from the short films “The Fall” and now “Strasbourg 1518,” Glazer has yet to follow up “Under the Skin” with a feature film. The filmmaker is re-teaming with “Under the Skin” distributor A24 for his next feature, a Holocaust drama that was expected to begin production this year. Glazer’s script is loosely based on the novel “The Zone Of Interest,” which centers around a Jewish Sonderkommando and his Nazi officer.

Glazer and Levi’s latest short arrives amid news that a television adaptation of “Under the Skin” is in active development with the production company Silver Reel. Neither artist is announced to be working on the TV series, which is expected to remain faithful to the movie while drawing more heavily from the novel which it’s based on.

“Strasbourg 1518” will world premiere July 20 on BBC Two. Check out a first look at the short film in the teaser image below.

