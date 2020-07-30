Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team Up for Film on Female Identity

One of Jordan Peele's upcoming projects is a potential star vehicle for Issa Rae that is rooted in psychological sci-fi and horror.

Acclaimed filmmaker Jordan Peele is teaming up with “Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae for “Sinkhole,” an upcoming film from Universal Pictures that will tackle questions of female perfection and identity.

Deadline reported that Universal beat out more than 10 studio bidders and multiple talent and filmmaker packages for screen rights in what amounted to a low seven-figure deal. The film will reportedly be an adaptation of author Leyna Krow’s short story, which follows a young family that moves into its dream home despite the gaping sinkhole in the backyard. The mysterious sinkhole manages to fix broken and destroyed things. However, the story asks, what if that thing is a person?

Though the project is being developed as a potential star vehicle for Rae, firm casting details and a prospective release date have not been determined. Universal’s Senior Vice President of Production Sara Scott will oversee the project for the studio. Per Deadline, the film is rooted in psychological sci-fi and horror — which Peele is no stranger to — but also focuses on commentary on the human condition.

Universal will produce the film, while Peele will produce via Monkeypaw Productions. Rae, Win Rosenfeld, Montrel McKay and Sara Rastogi will also serve as producers. The project is part of Monkeypaw Productions’ five-year deal with Universal Pictures, which distributed Peele’s acclaimed “Get Out” and Us” horror films, as well as “The Photograph” and “Little,” both of which starred Rae.

Rae has executive produced and starred in a variety of popular film and television projects over the last few years, including “Insecure,’ which was nominated for three Emmys yesterday. The show was nominated for “Outstanding Comedy Series,” while Rae and Yvonne Orji received nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, respectively.

As for Peele, the “Get Out” and “Us” director has become one of Hollywood’s most celebrated talents in recent years. Peele, who previously starred in hit sketch series “Key & Peele,” has begun working behind the camera with increasing frequency recently and has executive produced shows such as Amazon Prime Video’s “Hunters” and CBS All Access’ “The Twilight Zone.” He is also executive producing HBO’s upcoming “Lovecraft Country” horror series and highly-anticipated upcoming horror film “Candyman.”

