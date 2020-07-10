Vivica A. Fox Urges Tarantino to Cast Zendaya as Vernita Green’s Daughter in ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’

Zendaya vs. Uma Thurman would be one hell of a showdown.

Fans have been urging Quentin Tarantino to direct “Kill Bill Vol. 3” for nearly two decades now, and Vivica A. Fox has an idea to get the filmmaker to fast-track the project: Cast Zendaya. Tarantino has long stated that a “Kill Bill Vol. 3” would follow the adult daughter of Vernita Green (played by Fox in “Kill Bill Vol. 1”) as she seeks revenge against The Bride (Uma Thurman) for killing her mother, but the project has never materialized. Fox told NME this week that if original actress Ambrosia Kelley was not going to return to play Vernita’s daughter, then Tarantino should go with the “Euphoria” favorite.

“I haven’t got any official word [on ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3],” Fox said. “I had a feeling that hopefully [Tarantino] was waiting on the actress who plays my daughter to grow up a little bit. But then I was doing an interview and they asked, ‘What young actress would you get to play your daughter?’ and I was like, ‘No, Ambrosia!,’ but they meant an established actress. So I went, ‘Zendaya!'”

“How hot would that be?,” Fox continued. “And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt ,and I love her. Hopefully now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track. Wouldn’t it be amazing?”

Tarantino reignited interest in “Kill Bill Vol. 3” himself last July when he revealed he was still in talks with Uma Thurman about the project and added, “If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third ‘Kill Bill.’” The director has said he is serious about retiring from feature filmmaking after his 10th movie, which means whatever project he decides to direct next will be his last. Tarantino doubled down on “Kill Bill Vol. 3” in a radio interview last December with Andy Cohen.

“I just had dinner with Uma Thurman last night,” Tarantino said at the time. “I do have an idea of what I would do with [‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’]. That was the whole thing, conquering the concept. What has happened to The Bride since then? And what do I want to do? I didn’t just want to come up with some cockamamie adventure. [The character] doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. I have an idea now that could be interesting. I still wouldn’t do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now. It is definitely in the cards.”

“The Hunger Games” and “The Eddy” actress Amandla Stenberg has also thrown her hat into the ring to play Vernita Green’s daughter. Stenberg said in August 2018 the role would be “the ultimate character” she’d love to play. Fans will have to continue waiting for Tarantino to give the official green light on “Vol. 3.”

