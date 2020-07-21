‘Avatar’ Sequel ‘The Legend of Korra’ Gets Summer Premiere on Netflix

The acclaimed sequel series to Nickelodeon's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" will be making its long-awaited Netflix debut soon.

“The Legend of Korra” is coming to Netflix on August 14 and you’ve gotta deal with it.

The four-season series originally aired from 2012-2014 and centered on Korra, a hotheaded woman who resides in a fictional world where select people can utilize one of four elemental powers: Waterbending, Airbending, Firebending, and Earthbending. As the Avatar, the only being who can wield all four elements, Korra squares off with various villains throughout the series. Though much of the show is action-oriented and lighthearted in nature, Season 4 boasts a slower pace and focuses on Korra’s psyche as she works to recover from PTSD after a near-death experience.

Although unsurprising, the news should delight Netflix subscribers who are fans of the “Avatar” franchise. Netflix subscribers will be getting access to the acclaimed Nickelodeon series several months after the original “Avatar: The Last Airbender” show made its long-awaited debut on the streaming service. The original three-season show, which concluded in 2008, followed Aang, the last surviving Airbender and the titular Avatar, who travels with friends such as Sokka and Katara as they save the world from the imperialist Fire Nation.

Though “The Legend of Korra” enjoyed consistent critical success throughout its four-season run, the show’s third and fourth seasons received particular acclaim and are widely regarded as some of the greatest seasons of children’s and animated television of all time. The series finale ended with Korra beginning a relationship with Asami, which marked one of the most high-profile examples of a same-sex relationship in children’s television. Korra’s adventures were continued in a multi-part comic series.

Netflix’s impending premiere of “The Legend of Korra” is likely a product of the streaming service’s multi-year overall deal with the ViacomCBS-owned Nickelodeon, which was announced last November. That deal will also result in the production of original animated feature films and television series based on Nickelodeon characters for Netflix.

Netflix is also working on a live-action adaption of the original “Avatar” show with the original series’ creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who will executive produce the new project. Additional details about that project, including a potential release date, haven’t been announced.

