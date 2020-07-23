Matthew Janszen to Score ‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ for HBO Max — Exclusive

Matthew Janszen, the composer behind animated shows such as "Archibald’s Next Big Thing" and "ThunderCats Roar!" will score the upcoming series.

Matthew Janszen, the talent behind the music on animated shows such as “Archibald’s Next Big Thing” and “ThunderCats Roar!”, is suiting up for an upcoming superhero project on HBO Max. IndieWire is exclusively announcing that Janszen will compose the streaming service’s upcoming “Aquaman: King of Atlantis,” an animated series that centers on the popular DC Comics superhero.

The three-part family-friendly “Aquaman: King of Atlantis,” which will be executive produced by 2018 “Aquaman” film director James Wan, is one of several DC-related projects slated to premiere on WarnerMedia’s new streaming service sometime in the future. Janszen is no stranger to musically-inclined family shows, such as Netflix’s aforementioned “Archibald’s Next Big Thing,” and the composer is particularly eager to tackle HBO Max’s “Aquaman” limited series since superhero projects allow for all manner of booming music tracks.

“When asked to be part of the series, I jumped at the opportunity to work in the DC Universe since these stories provide such a huge playground for big musical ideas,” Janszen said. “I also love working in animation, so I’m excited to explore ‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ in this medium. Being a superhero story, the score will definitely be comprised of strong heroic themes, but at the same time, I’m tapping into some unexpected vintage colors that will hopefully make the entire experience a surprising and fun ride.”

The upcoming animated superhero show’s synopsis reads as follows:

The series begins with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis, and he’s got a lot of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up: Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time, and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident.

The Aquaman character has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity due to Jason Momoa’s portrayal of the superhero in recent DC Extended Universe films. The Momoa-led 2018 “Aquaman” film has been one of more well-received films in the DC Extended Universe and marked a significant commercial success. A sequel, “Aquaman 2,” is slated to release in late 2022.

