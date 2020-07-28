Metrograph and UTA Set Hamptons Drive-In Series, Including Lynch, Basquiat, and More

Audiences will be able to watch "Downtown 81" and "Blue Velvet" while enjoying a meal crafted by a Michelin-starred chef.

UTA has teamed with Metrograph to organize a series of drive-in movie screenings in the Hamptons starting next month. Produced by AMP Events, the Metrograph Drive-In will take over a park in Water Mill, New York and show classic films, advanced screenings of upcoming fall releases, and critically acclaimed movies from the talent agency’s clients alongside a catered picnic.

The series kicks off August 13 at Nova’s Ark, a 95-acre sculptural park and arts center. They’ll show three movies per week; slated for the first weekend are David Lynch’s 1986 Oscar-nominated mystery “Blue Velvet” and the Jean-Michel Basquiat-starring “Downtown 81.”

“Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President,” which closed AFI Docs earlier this year, will also be screened the first weekend. The film explores the role music played in getting Jimmy Carter elected, and features interviews with Willie Nelson, Bono, Bob Dylan, Jimmy Buffett, Roseanne Cash, and Paul Simon, along with archival footage from some of their performances.

“The last several months have challenged us to pivot and innovate our approach towards supporting our clients,” said UTA marketing executive Alex Hooven. “With the Metrograph Drive-In, we have created an experience that brings people together for a much-needed night out while capturing the fundamental joy of going to the movies.”

Upon entering the park, guests will be directed to private and socially distant seating areas and be provided a picnic basket planned by Michelin-starred chef John Fraser, the founder of JF Restaurants, whose portfolio includes New York’s Nix and Ardor in West Hollywood.

The films will be projected on 40-foot screens and sound will be available via bluetooth for maximum quality. Disinfected restrooms will also be available.

The screenings will be proceeded by pre-show programming, including a shorts program curated by artist Tyler Mitchell. Expect surprised appearances from talent as well.

“The foundational purpose of Metrograph is the celebration of the shared moviegoing experience,” said Christian Grass, CEO of Metrograph. “The Metrograph Drive-In is the next step in our continuing strategy to expand our reach across all platforms, emphasizing Metrograph’s distinct curatorial voice, and finding new audiences. We’re thrilled to share this exciting lineup of anticipated 2020 releases and classic favorites, with such great partners.”

All tickets will include a membership to Metrograph Digital, the theater and distribution label’s new online platform.

The Metrograph Drive-In was organized by UTA Marketing and UTA Fine Arts in partnership with producer AMP Events. All proceeds will go to Nova’s Ark Foundation and the Parrish Art Museum.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.