Mickey Rourke Calls Robert De Niro a ‘Crybaby’ and a ‘Punk A**’

Rourke has had a bone to pick with De Niro since co-starring in 1987's "Angel Heart," and last fall said De Niro blocked him from starring in "The Irishman."

Mickey Rourke and Robert De Niro are two guys you wouldn’t want to leave alone in a room together. Especially as evidenced by Mickey Rourke’s recent Instagram post, which attacks De Niro alleging that he called Rourke a “liar” in newspapers. Rourke made headlines last fall when he said that De Niro, with whom he starred in Alan Parker’s 1987 neo-noir “Angel Heart,” blocked him from co-starring in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” See the Instagram post, originally published Friday, below.

“Hey Robert De Niro, that’s right i am talking to you, you big fucking crybaby,” Rourke wrote. “A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers ‘Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of shit.’ Listen Mr.Tough Guy in the movies, you’re the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper. Let me tell you something, you punk ass, when i see you i swear to God on my Grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs, i gonna [sic] embarrass you severally 100%. Mickey Rourke, as God is my witness.”

Later on in the post, Rourke said in the comments, “I’ll b [sic] relocating moving back to NYC in nex [sic] few months this encounter will for sure hapoen [sic].”

The reason for the latest missive is unclear. Back in September 2019, Rourke told the Italian television program “Live – Non è la D’Urso” that he could have been considered for “The Irishman” had De Niro not refused a collaboration. “Marty Scorsese wanted to meet me for a movie with Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro,” Rourke said, referencing the gangster epic that premiered on Netflix. “The casting person told my manager that Robert De Niro said he refused to work with me in a movie.”

“The Irishman” producers Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, along with casting director Ellen Lewis, later said that Rourke was never in talks for a role in the Best Picture nominee.

“I don’t look up to [De Niro] no more; I look through him,” Rourke said in the 2019 interview. Rourke has a handful of genre projects in post- and pre-production, including “WarHunt,” a World War II horror movie that wrapped filming in Latvia during the pandemic back in April.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.