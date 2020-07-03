MTV Rebooting ‘Clone High,’ Netflix Orders ‘DeadEndia’ in Busy Day for Animated TV

MTV's cult favorite animated series is coming back, while Netflix subscribers will soon get a new horror-comedy animated show.

Thursday was a busy day for animated television: MTV announced that “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller will reimagine their cult hit “Clone High” television series, while Netflix ordered “DeadEndia,” based on the comedy horror graphic novels of the same name.

“Clone High” originally aired on MTV in 2002 and centered on a high school populated by famous historical figures such as Abraham Lincoln, Joan of Arc, and Gandhi. Though the show initially received a mixed reception from critics and was cancelled after 13 episodes, “Clone High” enjoyed a cult following and was lauded as one of the greatest animated series of all time by IndieWire in 2018.

Like the original series, the upcoming “Clone High” reboot follows prominent historical figures who have been cloned and placed back in high school, including the show’s original characters of Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, John F. Kennedy, and more, as they face the trials and tribulations of normal teenage life. Erica Rivinoja will serve as showrunner and co-write the pilot alongside Lord and Miller

As for “DeadEndia,” Netflix said the upcoming series will focus on the adventures of Barney, Norma, and magical-talking-dog Pugsley as they balance their summer jobs at the local theme park haunted house while battling the totally real supernatural forces that dwell within. Together with their guide to the underworld, a sardonic thousand-year-old demon named Courtney, they’ll face zombie mascots, demonic game show hosts, sleep-sucking witches and the scariest thing of all: their first crushes.

Like the source material, Netflix’s “DeadEndia” promises to feature characters of diverse backgrounds and experiences including Barney, a transgender teen, and neurodiverse Norma. The series will be produced at the Blink Industries studio in London and premiere globally on Netflix in 2021.

“’DeadEndia’ is about terrifying demons, vengeful ghosts and mysterious magic. It is also about coming of age in a world that wasn’t made for you,” Hamish Steele, creator of the original graphic novels, said in a statement. “It’s a drama about found family, identity, and making mistakes. And, of course, it’s a laugh out loud comedy. I’ve always dreamed of making the show I needed as a lonely, horror-obsessed closeted gay kid and thanks to Netflix and our ridiculously talented, diverse and representative writers room and crew, we have shot way past my dreams and into wildest fantasy territory.”

