Science Channel to Honor Grant Imahara With ‘MythBusters’ Marathon

A "MythBusters" marathon celebrating the life of the late Grant Imahara will continue on Discovery Channel Saturday afternoon.

Discovery began running a “MythBusters” marathon this Friday, that will run through Saturday on the Discovery Channel, to pay tribute to the late “MythBusters” star Grant Imahara. The programming also features other shows that Imahara worked on, such as “Killer Robots” and “White Rabbit Project.”

The Friday portion of the two-day marathon concluded on the Discovery channel but will resume on the Science Channel at 3 p.m. ET Saturday. Episodes that will air on Saturday include “MythBusters” episodes “Shooting Fish in a Barrel,” “Dog Myths,” “Paper Armor,” and “Motorcycle Water Ski,” while the “Robogames 2011” episode of “Killer Robots” and “White Rabbit Project” episode “May G Force Be with You” will also be featured as part of the marathon.

Imahara passed away earlier in the week week from a brain aneurism at the age of 49. He was a long-time “MythBusters” co-host, BattleBots champion, and veteran engineer. Discovery released a statement shortly after Imahara’s death.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” Discovery said in a statement.

Imahara was part of the “MythBusters” team for 10 years, and the show’s upcoming marathon will feature some of the star’s favorite “MythBusters” moments, including a test to see whether an armor made of folded paper would hold up against an attack and whether a hotel room shower curtain could be turned into a life-saving parachute.

The engineer and actor departed from “MythBusters” alongside co-stars Kari Byron and Tory Belleci in 2014. The trio reunited for Netflix original “White Rabbit Project” in 2016, which ran for one season. Imahara also appeared in a handful of other science-fiction films and television series; he portrayed Hikaru Sulu on the fan-created “Star Trek Continues” and the “Star Trek Renegade” fan film and also appeared in “Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No.”

Imahara made headlines earlier in the year when he crafted an animatronic of Baby Yoda, the fan-favorite character from “The Mandalorian” (formally known as The Child), to bring cheer to kids in children’s hospitals. At the time, Imahara said in an interview that he was eager to arrange a widespread tour for the puppet throughout Southern California hospitals.

