NATPE Taps HBO Max Executive for Keynote Speech at September Streaming Event

The upcoming virtual event will feature several executives from leading streaming services and television networks.

Michael Quigley, executive vice president of content acquisitions at the recently-launched HBO Max, will give the keynote presentation at the upcoming NATPE Streaming Plus event in September.

The upcoming NATPE Streaming Plus event will be held virtually from September 14-17. The trade event centers on the changes in the streaming industry and where the market is headed for in the months and years ahead. Individual registrations cost $99.

NATPE also spotlights the advertising industry and the upcoming event will feature a panel with Marianne Gambelli, president of advertising sales for the FOX Corporation, Matt Sweeny, chief investment officer of GroupM U.S., and Steve Mandela, Univision’s president of advertising sales. The trio will discuss the state of the marketplace and what the future may hold for both ad-supported streaming platforms and traditional television.

Quigley has been one of WarnerMedia’s public faces of HBO Max; he previously appeared alongside HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Rile and head of original content Sarah Aubrey during a 40-minute Q&A on WarnerMedia’s streaming service during the Television Critics Associaiton 2020 Winter Press Tour.

HBO Max launched in late May and has been praised by IndieWire as one of the streaming market’s most competitive platforms due to its large quantity of popular films and television shows, including the entire HBO library, “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and a variety of “Superman,” “Batman,” and other DC Comics titles.

The first NATPE Streaming Plus event featured panelists from streamers and networks such as Netflix, CBS All Access, and Starz and included discussions on topics ranging from streaming monetization to the increasing competitiveness of the streaming market. That event occurred in June 2019, a markedly different time in the entertainment industry — and not just because of Hollywood’s ongoing production issues. At the time, details on since-released streaming services such as Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Peacock were slim, though industry executives understood that the streaming market was becoming more competitive than ever before.

NATPE Streaming Plus was originally expected to be held in Los Angeles but was forced to go virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“As a centerpiece event of our recently launched NATPE Virtual platform, we are thrilled to announce that the 2nd edition of NATPE Streaming Plus will be all virtual, boasting over four full days of sessions from industry leaders, which are now available to an expanded global audience,” NATPE president and CEO JP Bommel said in a statement.

