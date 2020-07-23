‘The New Mutants’ Premieres Opening Scene Online, Remains Dated for August Release

Plus, watch the cast and director Josh Boone reunite during their Comic-Con@Home panel.

The long-delayed “New Mutants” is still on the release calendar for August 28, despite Disney making a handful of major release date changes this week. The film’s Comic-Con@Home panel began with confirmation about the movie’s August 28 release date (with an added “finger’s crossed” note) and ended with director Josh Boone world premiering the first three minutes of the comic book movie. Boone attended the Comic-Con@Home panel with cast members Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.

The “New Mutants” release is a long time coming as the project saw multiple delays on its road to opening in theaters. 20th Century Fox originally planned to release the film in April 2018 but moved the project back to February 2019. Fox was juggling two “X-Men” projects at the time, “Dark Phoenix” and “New Mutants,” so the studio pushed “New Mutants” to August 2019 to space out the comic book properties. Then came the Disney-Fox merger (20th Century Fox became 20th Century Studios), which resulted in “New Mutants” getting delayed to April 2020. Then came the coronavirus, which suspended the film’s release until August 28.

“The New Mutants” delays were so constant that at one point not even the cast knew what was going to happen with the movie. Williams told Rolling Stone in 2019 that she spoke to Heaton and asked, “What the fuck is going on with this movie?” Heaton had no answer. Neither did Taylor-Joy when asked in January 2019 on the “Glass” red carpet about when the film would see the light of day.

As for Boone, “The New Mutants” marks his follow-up to his 2014 romance drama “The Fault in Our Stars.” The director revealed earlier this summer that he originally intended for “The New Mutants” to be the beginning of a new comic book movie trilogy. Whether or not the cast and crew will return for a sequel remains to be seen. The film is the last Fox-produced superhero movie to be released under Disney, and most rumors suggest the Mouse House will reboot the entire “X-Men” film franchise whenever Kevin Feige decides it’s time to introduce mutants into the MCU.

Watch the “New Mutants” Comic-Con panel below. The film’s opening sequence begins at the 24-minute mark.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.