‘On the Trail’ Trailer: HBO Max to Stream CNN Election Documentary

The upcoming documentary film will cover the 2020 presidential election, as well as the coronavirus pandemic and recent nationwide protests.

HBO Max is preparing to release “On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries,” one of its first original pieces of political programming.

Per CNN, “On the Trail” follows several female CNN journalists as they balance life on the road with life at home while covering the presidential campaign.

While its title suggests that “On the Trail” will be explicitly focused on the presidential election — there are plenty of shots of campaign events and buses, from politicians ranging from Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar to President Donald Trump — the film will also examine the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests regarding the death of George Floyd, systemic racism, and police brutality.

“On the Trail” is one of several CNN original projects slated to premiere on HBO Max. The streaming service, which launched in late May, is also expected to release projects such as “Generation Hustle,” a 10-part series about young people seeking fame, fortune, and power, “Persona,” which examines personality testing, and “Heaven’s Gate,” which will focus on the infamous American cult that ended in a mass suicide. HBO Max also boasts other politically-oriented content such as “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.”

One of the key advantages of HBO Max is its ability to pull from parent company AT&T’s myriad brands. The conglomerate owns a massive number of high-profile entities including CNN which gives HBO Max the ability to exclusively stream titles from one of the nation’s largest journalism organizations. While all streaming services boast a wide variety of political content, only a select few are owned by conglomerates that boast their own journalism organizations. The NBCUniversal-owned Peacock contains content from NBC News and NBC Sports as one of its key selling points, while ViacomCBS’ CBS All Access has a variety of political programming from CBS News. Though Disney owns ABC News, which runs a 24/7 streaming channel dedicated to news, the company has not pushed news and political programming particularly heavily on its Hulu or Disney+ streaming services.

“On the Trail” is produced by CNN Films and will premiere on August 6.

Check out the trailer for “On the Trail” below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJBcY0lPWKc&feature=youtu.be

