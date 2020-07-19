Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Cars Going Up for Auction

Now you, too, can own a piece of movie history with the iconic wheels from Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning movie.

Cinephiles with cash to burn can now own a piece of movie history by bidding on Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Cliff Booth’s (Brad Pitt) cars from Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” They’re going up for auction August 26 and 27 as part of a massive memorabilia event hosted by Prop Store. The auctioneer is based in London and Los Angeles, and you can register to bid virtually online.

DiCaprio’s yellow Cadillac Coupe de Ville currently has an estimate of $45,000 to $55,000, while Pitt’s less flashy Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is estimated between $20,000 and $30,000. The gorgeous pastel-colored caddy receives ample screen time in the film, with Dalton riding in the passenger seat as Booth graciously chauffeurs the movie star around town after losing his license for driving drunk. The adorable little Karmann Ghia is featured prominently as well in a beautiful night driving scene, as well as Booth’s flashy J-turn. Many other vintage cars appear in Tarantino’s ode to 1960s Los Angeles, including the MG TD, the classic British roadster that Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) can be seen being escorted in.

The auction has plenty of other movie props, too, including John Candy’s Barf costume from “Spaceballs,” Rocky Balboa’s boxing gloves from “Rocky,” Michael Corleone’s Miami suit from “The Godfather,” Obi-Wan Kenobi’s dueling lightsaber hilt from the “Star Wars” films, Tom’s Cruise’s fighter pilot helmet from “Top Gun,” an Alfred Hitchcock movie camera from the making of “Vertigo,” one of Jennifer Lawrence’s costumes from “The Hunger Games,” a miniature model of the Nostromo from “Alien,” and more. The starship replica from “Alien” is reportedly the most expensive item, coming in between $300,000 and $500,000. That’s according to Variety.

All in all, the auction includes more than 850 items, ranging in price from $100 to $500,000. Prop Store began in 1998 when it was founded by collector and archivist Stephen Lane. The LA-based Chief Operating Officer Brandon Alinger is an expert in both the “Star Wars” and the “Indiana Jones” franchises, and has even traveled to Tunisia to visit the filming locations and retrieve pieces of the set left behind.

Head over to the Prop Store to learn more about the auction.

