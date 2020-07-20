Oscars 2021: Early Best Documentary Predictions

Especially this year, Sundance looms large for documentary Oscar contenders.

One secret to success in the documentary Oscar race is getting into the competitive Sundance lineup. While notable recent examples of fall openers winning Oscars include “Citizenfour” and “Free Solo,” most nominees still get their initial boost at Sundance and became must-sees for documentary branch voters.

The Sundance 2020 list is massive. Emerging strong from this year’s festival were three Netflix titles, from James LeBrecht (audience award winner “Crip Camp: “A Disability Revolution,” produced by the Obamas), Rachel Mason (kinky family bookstore “Circus of Books”), and Kirsten Johnson (tribute to her father “Dick Johnson is Dead”), two from Neon (’90s Biosphere 2 saga “Spaceship Earth” and artist and muse story “The Painter and the Thief,”) and two from Magnolia (ACLU booster “The Fight,” from the filmmakers behind “Weiner,” and Alexander Nanau’s health system expose “Collective”), as well as A24/Apple’s provocative look at government “Boys State,” Amazon’s “Time,” by Garrett Bradley, the first black woman to win the Directing prize, and Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s “The Truffle Hunters” (Sony Pictures Classics).

Other festivals played a role in highlighting must-see documentaries. Victor Kossakovsky’s black-and-white portrait of a pig, “Gunda,” broke out at Berlin and was snapped up by Neon, while Rithy Panh’s “Irradiated” won the festival’s jury prize, and “Mayor” won awards at Missouri’s Full Frame and Denmark’s CPH: Dox; “Songs of Repression” won that festival’s top prize.

But SXSW, Tribeca, Cannes, Telluride and other festivals were shuttered due to the pandemic, taking away launchpads for such docs as Dawn Porter’s “John Lewis: Good Trouble” (Magnolia), which had planned a Tribeca debut. The SXSW documentary jury did announce winner “An Elephant in the Room,” which seeks distribution,

Online, AFI Docs premiered Ron Howard’s heart-tugger “Rebuilding Paradise” (NatGeo), which was packed with the fire-ravaged community’s residents and first responders as well as Academy and IDA members. Also debuting there after other festivals fell through was “9to5: The Story of a Movement,” Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert’s follow-up to Oscar-winner “American Factory,” which is seeking distribution.

This fall, festivals in Toronto and New York will offer hybrid showcases for such new entries as Errol Morris’s Timothy Leary documentary for Showtime and Amazon’s untitled voter suppression film focused on Stacey Abrams. Doc NYC in November will benefit from what the other festivals have learned, said director Thom Powers, who also programs for TIFF: “I’ll hear from those festival directors what works in connecting with audiences, what were the challenges. There’s a whole new language of technology. We’re learning about different platforms for marketing and ticketing. Filmmaker conversations will be available for free to watch anywhere in the world.”

And this year, critics will carry more sway than ever. Leading the fray on Metacritic with 86 are “Crip Camp” (which is viewable on the Academy’s online portal), and HBO’s innovative docu-thriller “Welcome to Chechnya,” which protects its vulnerable gay subjects with false VFX faces.

Despite everything, this year’s list of potential contenders is long, and more titles are forthcoming. Contenders for the shortlist of fifteen are listed in alphabetical order. No contender will be deemed a frontrunner unless I have seen it.

HBO

Frontrunners

“Boys State”

“Circus of Books”

“Collective”

“Crip Camp: a Disability Revolution”

“Disclosure”

“An Elephant in the Room”

“The Fight”

“Gunda”

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”

“The Painter and the Thief”

“Rebuilding Paradise”

“Spaceship Earth”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

Contenders:

“9to5: The Story of a Movement,”

“Athlete A”

“Bully Coward Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn”

“Crazy, Not Insane”

“Dick Johnson is Dead”

“The Dissident”

“Epicentro”

“The Human Factor”

“Irradiated”

“Mayor”

“The Mole Agent”

“On the Record”

“Some Kind of Heaven”

“Songs of Repression”

“Stray”

“A Thousand Cuts”

“Time”

“The Truffle Hunters”

“Universe”

