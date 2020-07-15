‘Parasite’ Joins Criterion in October with 4K Remaster, Black-and-White Edition, and More

Check out all of the special features included on the upcoming "Parasite" Criterion release.

The Criterion Collection has announced an October release date for its “Parasite” Blu-ray release, a fitting date as the release will mark the one-year anniversary of Bong Joon Ho’s U.S. theatrical release. The Criterion “Parasite” release includes not only a 4K remaster of the original film supervised by Bong Joon Ho himself, but also the movie’s much-touted black-and-white version and new audio commentary track with Bong and film critic Tony Rayns.

“A zeitgeist-defining sensation that distilled a global reckoning over class inequality into a tour de force of pop-cinema subversion, Bong Joon Ho’s genre-scrambling black-comic thriller confirms his status as one of the world’s foremost filmmakers,” Criterion wrote in a statement announcing the film’s October release date. “A bravura showcase for its director’s meticulously constructed set pieces, bolstered by a brilliant ensemble cast and stunning production design, ‘Parasite’ cemented the New Korean Cinema as a full-fledged international force when it swept almost every major prize from Cannes to the Academy Awards.”

“Parasite made history at the Oscars at the beginning of 2020 by becoming the first foreign language film to take home top honors for Best Picture and Best Director. The film also won Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. The movie joins fellow October 2020 Criterion releases such as John Berry’s “Claudine,” Henry King’s “The Gunfighter,” Jean-Luc Godard’s “Pierrot le fou,” and Stephen Frears “The Hit.”

All of the special features included on the “Parasite” Criterion release are listed below.

• New 4K digital master, approved by director Bong Joon Ho and director of photography Hong Kyung Pyo, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack on the Blu-ray

• New audio commentary featuring Bong and critic Tony Rayns

• Black-and-white version of the film with a new introduction by Bong, and Dolby Atmos soundtrack on the Blu-ray

• New conversation between Bong and critic Darcy Paquet

• New interviews with Hong, production designer Lee Ha Jun, and editor Yang Jinmo

• New program about the New Korean Cinema movement featuring Bong and filmmaker Park Chan Wook (Oldboy)

• Cannes Film Festival press conference from 2019 featuring Bong and members of the cast

• Master class featuring Bong from the 2019 Lumière Festival in Lyon, France

• Storyboard comparison

• Trailers

• PLUS: An essay by critic Inkoo Kang

Criterion

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.