Peacock: Everything You Need to Know About NBCUniversal’s Upcoming Streaming Service

Peacock will launch nationally July 15 and feature a variety of original series as well as library titles such as "Parks & Recreation" and "Saturday Night Live."

NBCUniversal’s Peacock is nearly here, and the upcoming streaming service is promising a bevy of originals and popular library content for early adopters.

Peacock, which is the last of the major streaming services to hit the market this year, will launch nationally July 15. The streaming service will be available in several tiers:

a free, ad-supported version of Peacock that will offer a limited amount of library content and select episodes from Peacock’s original series

Peacock Premium, Tier 1, will cost $4.99 per month and include ads

Peacock Premium, Tier 2, will cost $9.99 per month, but eliminates advertising from all viewing

Peacock Premium will also be available at a discounted rate for prospective subscribers with certain cable packages: Comcast X1 and Flex subscribers can get the $4.99 version of Peacock Premium for free, while the $9.99 version will be available for $4.99 per month. Peacock will also offer free trials and sizable discounts for early adopters who buy annual subscriptions through July 14.

NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service will be available on most of the typical platforms, such as mobile devices, smart televisions, and via the web at PeacockTV.com. While Peacock will be available on most of the platforms that other streaming services can be used on, CNBC recently reported that Peacock is unlikely to be available on Roku and Amazon’s platforms at launch. WarnerMedia’s recently-launched HBO Max also failed to ink distribution deals with those entities — two of the most utilized streaming platforms available — when it launched in late May.

While the release dates for some of Peacock’s most highly-anticipated original series, such as “Angelyne” and the “Battlestar Galactica” reboot, are still TBD, the streaming service will feature nine original projects at launch. Its most notable launch titles are “Brave New World,” an adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s classic dystopian novel, and “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” a feature film that will serve as a continuation of USA Network’s cult hit series. Peacock recently released trailers for all of its launch titles, which can be viewed here.

Peacock will also stream a variety of NBCUniversal’s celebrated content, as well as select ViacomCBS-owned titles. Popular library content that will be available on Peacock at launch includes “Saturday Night Live,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Parks and Recreation.” “The Office” will make its way to the platform in 2021.

