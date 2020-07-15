‘Project Power’ Trailer: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Team for Netflix’s Next Summer Tentpole

Netflix's upcoming sci-fi action film will feature a drug that grants its user a random superpower for five minutes.

Netflix’s “Project Power” has been in the works years, but the wait for the action movie’s release is almost over. The streaming service is releasing the movie on its platform August 14 and has unveiled the trailer for the sci-fi action thriller. “Project Power” takes place in a world where a special drug empowers humans with random superhuman abilities for five minutes. A father (Jamie Foxx) must rescue his daughter (Dominique Fishback) from the drug’s villainous manufacturers while working alongside unexpected allies. The film also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who plays a police detective who gets involved in Foxx’s character’s quest, Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo Santoro, Amy Landecker, and Allen Maldonado.

While “Project Power” features a drug that grants humans superpowers, the wild first trailer below suggests the film isn’t shaping up to be your everyday summer superhero flick (sorry, Marvel fans). “Project Power” marks a major step forward for directing duo Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost and is their most high-profile project to date. The duo previously co-directed films such as “Catfish,” “Viral,” “Nerve,” “Paranormal Activity 3,” “Paranormal Activity 4.” Their latest project produced by Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless and written by Mattson Tomlin.

As for Foxx and Gordon-Levitt, the two actors have starred in a variety of major films over the last few years. Foxx recently starred in “Just Mercy,” “Robin Hood,” and Edgar Wright’s acclaimed “Baby Driver,” while Gordon-Levitt starred in “Snowden,” “7500,” and had cameos in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Knives Out.”

While current events have disrupted production for a variety of Hollywood films and television shows, Netflix has continued to steadily release new content throughout the last few months. The streaming service recently released action films such as “Extraction” and “The Last Days of American Crime,” as well as television series from an array of genres, including “The Eddy,” “Hollywood,” and the Steve Carell-led “Space Force.” The Charlize Theron-starring Netflix original “The Old Guard” debuted July 10 and shot to the top of the streamer’s most-watched list.

Check out the trailer for “Project Power” below.

