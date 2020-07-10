‘Ramy,’ ‘Better Things’ Renewed for New Seasons at Hulu and FX

"Ramy" and "Better Things," two of the most widely praised comedies in contemporary television, will be returning for new seasons in the future.

Ramy Youseff’s acclaimed “Ramy” comedy series has been renewed for a third season by Hulu, while Pamela Adlon’s similarly-praised “Better Things” is returning for a fifth go-around at FX as part of her new overall deal with the network.

“Ramy,” which released its sophomore season in May, follows a fictionalized version of Youseff as he embarks on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. The show portrays challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. The show’s second season followed Ramy as he found a new Muslim community and embraced a deeper commitment to his faith.

“Ramy” is written, executive produced, and created by Ramy Youssef, executive produced by A24’s Ravi Nandan, co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, Jerrod Carmichael, and Chris Storer. A24 produces the series, which stars Youssef, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, Laith Nakli, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way. Season 2 also featured Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali.

As for “Better Things,” Adlon’s popular series centers on a single mother and working actor who raises her three daughters in Los Angeles while looking after her mother. Adlon stars, executive produces, writes, and directs the show. Season 5 is expected to air sometime in 2021.

“We are truly honored to work with Pamela,” FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said in a statement. “She is one of the most talented artists in the business, which is exemplified through her work as a producer, showrunner, actor, writer and director. The most recent season of ‘Better Things’ was its best yet and we’re excited about what’s to come in season five, as well as all of the future projects we are working on together.”

The fourth season of “Better Things” premiered on FX in March.

The renewals should give Hulu subscribers considerable cause for celebration; “Better Things” is available to stream on Hulu as part of the streaming service’s ongoing FX on Hulu initiative, which brought all of FX’s programming to Hulu earlier in the year. Both FX and Hulu are owned by Disney.

