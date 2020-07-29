‘Ratched’ First Look: Behold Sarah Paulson and Ryan Murphy’s ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ Prequel Series

The Emmy winner takes on the iconic Oscar-winning role of Nurse Ratched, made famous by Louise Fletcher.

Forty-five years after the theatrical release of Miloš Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” the character of Nurse Ratched remains one of the most intimidating and terrifying movie villains of all time thanks to the Oscar-winning performance by Louise Fletcher. Stepping into the shoes of Nurse Ratched is a monumental task for any actress, but Emmy winner Sarah Paulson looks to pull it off in the upcoming Netflix original series “Ratched.” The project, developed by Paulson’s longtime collaborator Ryan Murphy, is a “Cuckoo’s Nest” prequel that follows a young Mildred Ratched in her early days of psychiatric care.

The official “Ratched” synopsis from Netflix reads: “In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.”

Starring opposite Paulson in the title role are Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte, and Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

Paulson’s roles in Murphy-backed productions such as “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story” have garnered her a total of seven Primetime Emmy Award nominations dating back to 2013. Paulson won the Emmy for playing Marcia Clark in the latter anthology series. Given the awards-favorite collaboration between the actress and Murphy, plus the Oscar-winning nature of the Ratched character, expectations are sky high for the upcoming series. “Ratched” is the latest Netflix tentpole from Murphy following “The Politician” and “Hollywood,” the latter of which picked up 12 Emmy nominations this week.

Netflix will release all episodes of “Ratched” on September 18. Check out first look photos from the series below.

