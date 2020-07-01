‘Justice League’ Actor Ray Fisher Alleges Joss Whedon Was ‘Abusive’ and ‘Gross’ on Set

The actor who plays Cyborg says Whedon was "gross, abusive, and unprofessional" during reshoots of the 2017 comic book movie.

“Justice League” star Ray Fisher has taken to social media to speak out against Joss Whedon, the director Warner Bros. chose to replace Zack Snyder on the 2017 comic book movie after Snyder departed the project due to a family tragedy. Whedon came on to oversee “Justice League” reshoots and finish post-production. Whedon injected a lighter tone and more jokes into the “Justice League” theatrical cut, which prompted fan demand for Zack Snyder’s original vision of the tentpole.

“Joss [Whedon’s] on-set treatment of the cast and crew of ‘Justice League’ was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” Fisher wrote on Twitter. “He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment.”

It’s not the first time Fisher has spoken out about Whedon in recent days. On June 29, the actor also took to Twitter to share a clip from Comic Con 2017, during which he spoke positively about Whedon’s work on the film, deeming him a “great guy.” Fisher tweeted, “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement” before sharing a clip from the event.

Whedon’s cut of “Justice League” opened in November 2017 to critical pans and disappointing box office numbers. The comic book movie grossed just over $650 million worldwide, a steep decline from the $872 million that Snyder’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” earned in 2016. Snyder fans have spent the last three years urging Warner Bros. to allow Snyder to release his “Justice League” cut, a campaign that paid off in March 2020 when the studio announced the Snyder cut of “Justice League” would be coming to HBO Max in 2021.

The Snyder cut is expected to cost Warner Bros. well over $30 million. The Whedon cut cost $300 million to produce and market. The Snyder cut is expected to be released as either a four-hour movie or in television-style chapters. Snyder is confirmed to be working with the film’s original crew to complete VFX and score. Cast members are expected to be brought back for any newly recorded dialogue that’s needed.

IndieWire has reached out to representatives for Warner Bros. and Whedon for further comment. Fisher’s tweets are embedded below.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

