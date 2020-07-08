‘She Dies Tomorrow’ Trailer: Amy Seimetz Blends Cronenberg and Buñuel in Gripping Thriller

Kate Lyn Sheil stars in the thriller IndieWire named one of the best films out of SXSW this year.

Most moviegoers know Amy Seimetz as an actress thanks to her work in films such as “Upstream Color” and “Pet Sematary,” but she’s also carved out an acclaimed filmography of directing projects with her 2011 feature debut “Sun Don’t Shine” and episodes of “The Girlfriend Experience” and “Atlanta.” Seimetz’s filmmaking career is getting elevated to a new level this year with “She Dies Tomorrow,” her acclaimed thriller that IndieWire named one of the best titles in this year’s SXSW Film Festival lineup.

“She Dies Tomorrow” reunites Seimetz with her “Sun Don’t Shine” star Kate Lyn Sheil for the story of a woman who gets infected by an illness that convinces her she will die the following morning. The supporting cast includes Jane Adams, Kentucker Audley, Katie Aselton, Chris Messina, Tunde Adebimpe, and Michelle Rodriguez.

IndieWire praised “She Dies Tomorrow” as a “gripping thriller that combines classic David Cronenberg body horror and with the scathing surrealism of Luis Buñuel.” In his A- review, critic Eric Kohn raves, “Seimetz has conjured a beguiling narrative so tapped into the current worldwide panic that it might have been made in its aftermath. The movie concludes on a bleak note — that even a brand new day doesn’t expunge the terrors of the night before — as ‘She Dies Tomorrow’ settles on an existential crisis readymade for this present moment, but just as applicable in any other.”

“She Dies Tomorrow,” which is only Seimetz’s second feature film to date, was directed in secret with the paycheck she got for acting in the horror movie “Pet Sematary.” While Seimetz only has two features under her belt, her directorial work on television has made her a breakout talent behind the camera. IndieWire named her work helming “The Girlfriend Experience” as the best TV direction of the century so far.

Neon will open “She Dies Tomorrow” in drive-in theaters July 31 before a VOD debut August 7. The indie distributor has had a busy summer movie season despite the pandemic with releases such as “Spaceship Earth,” “Shirley,” and “Palm Springs.” Watch the official trailer for “She Dies Tomorrow” in the video embedded below.

