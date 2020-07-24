‘Spree’ Trailer: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Would Kill for Likes in Indie Horror

Keery will portray a murderous rideshare driver in Eugene Kotlyarenko's upcoming satirical horror film.

Everything about the United States’ gig economy sucks but “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery has the perfect solution: Just broadcast yourself murdering all of your passengers until you become a social media celebrity.

That’s the gist of “Spree,” an upcoming Keery-led indie horror film that is slated to premiere in theaters and on demand on August 14. Dreamcrew Entertainment has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming feature, which boasts “the ride of your life” that will satirize influencer culture, social media madness, and America’s violent society.

Keery, who portrays Steve Harrington in Netflix’s wildly popular “Stranger Things,” stars in “Spree” as Kurt Kunkle, a rideshare driver and wannabe social media influencer whose goofy name is only matched by his ridiculous haircut. Keery will star alongside Sasheer Zamata, Mischa Barton, John DeLuca, Josh Ovalle, Lala Kent, Frankie Grande, Kyle Mooney, and David Arquette. The film is directed by Eugene Kotlyarenko, who co-wrote the film with Gene McHugh.

Keery has appeared in a handful of notable television shows outside “Stranger Things,” including “Empire” and “Chicago Fire.” Outside his various television roles, Keery is on something of an acting…spree…in the film industry; he will also star in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer-led “Free Guy” sci-fi action comedy that is slated to premiere on December 11, and also had credits in recent films such as “After Everything,” “Slice,” and short film “How to Be Alone.”

“Spree” is the latest in a string of recent films that have been released that satirize social media and the internet. Those topics have also been touched on in horror films such as the two “Unfriended” films and 2018’s “Unfollowed.”

“Spree” premiered at Sundance earlier in the year and marks Kotlyarenko’s highest-profile film to date. Kotlyarenko previously directed comedies such as “Wobble Palace” and “A Wonderful Cloud.” The director told Variety last year that the cast spent considerable time researching social media stars such as Logan Paul, a lightning rod for controversy who was widely criticized after visiting Japan and filming a corpse who had hung himself and posting the footage to YouTube.

Check out the trailer for “Spree” below:

