Stanley from ‘The Office’ Is Trying to Raise $300,000 to Make a Spinoff Episode

While NBCUniversal continues to hope for a reboot of “The Office” on the upcoming Peacock streaming platform, a new and unexpected continuation of the beloved sitcom is taking shape online. Leslie David Baker, who starred as Stanley Hudson on all nine seasons of “The Office,” has launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund a spinoff centered around his character. Baker’s Stanley was a recurring character on the first season of “The Office” before being upped to a series regular for the remaining eight seasons.

Baker’s “Office” spinoff is titled “Uncle Stan: Coming Out of Retirement.” The synopsis for the project reads: “After enjoying his retirement in Florida, carving wood, enjoying the white sand beaches, and dancing to old disco, Uncle Stan (Baker) gets a call from his nephew Lucky in Los Angeles asking for help with his two kids and running his motorcycle/flower shop. With his business failing, his kids growing up without enough attention, and on the brink of losing his patience with the cast of characters he has working in the shop, Lucky is going to need all the help he can get from no-nonsense Uncle Stan.”

The “Uncle Stan” Kickstarter campaign is looking to raise $300,000 by August 1. As of July 6, the campaign has earned over $28,000 and counting from more than 170 backers. Rewards for donations vary from a digital copy of the finished episode to a special thank you in the credits and an executive producer credit. Baker’s character finished his run on “The Office” by moving to Florida, so the spinoff would pick up with Stanley in retirement.

All episodes of “The Office” are heading to NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock in a deal that was worth an estimated $500 million. Bonnie Hammer, the NBCU Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises, said last fall that it is her “hope and goal” to get an “Office” reboot off the ground and streaming. Hammer added, “‘The Office’ comes back to us in January 2021. It is my hope that we can figure what that great reboot would be. We are having conversations.”

