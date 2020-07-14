‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Animated Series to Hit Disney+ in 2021

"The Mandalorian" director and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" creator Dave Filoni is bringing his talents to the upcoming Disney+ series.

Disney+ is getting a new animated “Star Wars” television series from “The Mandalorian” director and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” creator Dave Filoni.

The upcoming series, titled “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” will follow the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

The show’s titular protagonists most recently appeared in the final season of “The Clone Wars,” which returned from a lengthy hiatus for a final season on Disney+ earlier in the year.

“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content for Disney+, said in a statement. “While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning.We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

The upcoming series hails from a variety of franchise veterans: Filoni will executive produce alongside Athena Portillo (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”), Brad Rau (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Star Wars Resistance”), and Jennifer Corbett (“Star Wars Resistance,” “NCIS”). Carrie Beck (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars Rebels”) will serve as as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (“Star Wars Resistance”). Rau is also serving as supervising director, with Corbett as head writer.

While current events have halted most of Hollywood’s film and television productions, “Star Wars” fans will have more to look forward to before the upcoming “The Bad Batch” animated series premieres, as “The Mandalorian” Season 2 is still slated to premiere on Disney+ in October.

