Join Sundance’s Tabitha Jackson and Keri Putnam as Special Guests on Screen Talk Live

IndieWire’s Screen Talk will go live again this week with two special guests from the film community. On Thursday, Sundance Institute director Keri Putnam and Sundance director Tabitha Jackson will join Screen Talk hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson for a conversation about the many changes facing the film community. The recording will take place on Thursday at noon ET.

Earlier this summer, Jackson addressed some of the ways the festival was preparing for its 2021 edition, including plans to make its program available in community cinemas around the world in addition to a physical event in Utah. The program will include an online component and virtual screenings.

This week’s episode will offer more details on those plans as well as some of the ways that the Sundance Institute has revised its mission to address the crises facing countless filmmakers.

This is the latest edition of Screen Talk Live, a monthly opportunity to watch and participate in the recording of the podcast that Kohn and Thompson have hosted since 2014. Other recent guests have included Cannes director Thierry Fremaux and TIFF director of programming Cameron Bailey.

