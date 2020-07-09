TV Critics Tout ‘Watchmen’ and ‘Unbelievable’ for 2020 TCA Award Nominations

Limited series found the most success with nominations, particularly those with strong sociopolitical themes.

The Television Critics Association announced the nominees for the 2020 TCA Awards, which honor the very best series, creators, and stars the medium has to offer, as determined by the organization consisting of more than 200 professional TV critics and journalists.

Limited series found the most success with nominations, particularly those with strong sociopolitical themes, with HBO’s “Watchmen” and Netflix’s “Unbelievable” leading all contenders with four nominations each. “Watchmen,” an alternate history take inspired by the Alan Moore comic books of the same name, grabbled with the systemic violence and institutional racism on which America was built and earned nods for Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries, Program of the Year, as well as a nomination for Regina King in Individual Achievement in Drama. “Unbelievable,” an adaptation of a Pulitzer Prize-winning story on the plight of on rape survivor’s plight in the criminal justice system, also earned nominations for Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries and Program of the Year, plus Individual Achievement in Drama for Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever.

FX on Hulu’s limited series “Mrs. America,” starring Cate Blanchett and focused on the women’s movement of the 1970s, also fared well with three nominations, with AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” and HBO’s “Succession” nabbing three nominations each as well.

Like last year, the TCA nominations showed strong support for women within the industry, with 10 of 13 acting nominations going to women.

HBO led all platforms with 16 nominations, followed by Netflix with 10, FX/FX on Hulu with seven, Hulu with six, PBS/PBS Kids with six, and NBC with five. Apple TV+ and Disney+ also earned their first TCA nominations since launching last year.

“This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor for some veteran favorites,” said Sarah Rodman, TCA President and executive editor at Entertainment Weekly. “Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honor these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season’s top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer.”

A full list of nominees can be found below:

Individual Achievement in Drama

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix

Regina King, “Watchmen” – HBO

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” – HBO

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO

Merrit Wever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” – Netflix

Elle Fanning, “The Great” – Hulu

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

Issa Rae, “Insecure” – HBO

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” – Hulu

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“Hillary” – Hulu

“The Last Dance” – ESPN

“McMillions” – HBO

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

“Cheer” – Netflix

“Encore!” – Disney+

“Holey Moley” – ABC

“Making It” – NBC

“Top Chef All-Stars L.A.” – Bravo

“We’re Here!” – HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

“Carmen Sandiego” – Netflix

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)

“Molly of Denali” – PBS Kids

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Wild Kratts” – PBS Kids

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – PBS Kids

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Comedy Central

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” –TBS

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2019 and 2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries

“Little Fires Everywhere” – Hulu

“Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

“Normal People” – Hulu

“The Plot Against America” – HBO

“Unbelievable” – Netflix

“Watchmen” – HBO

Outstanding New Program

“The Great” – Hulu

“The Mandalorian” – Disney+

“The Morning Show” – AppleTV+

“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix

“Watchmen” – HBO

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” – NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

“The Crown” – Netflix

“Euphoria” – HBO

“The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

“Pose” – FX

“Succession” – HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

“Better Things” – FX

“Dead to Me” – Netflix

“The Good Place” – NBC (2018 Winner in Category)

“Insecure” – HBO

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

Program of the Year

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“Succession” – HBO

“Unbelievable” – Netflix

“Watchmen” – HBO

