Telluride Film Festival 2020 Is Canceled

Under pressure as COVID-19 cases spike around the country, the Colorado film festival will not take place this year.

The 47th edition of the Telluride Film Festival, scheduled for September 3-7, 2020, is not going forward due to safety concerns. The annual festival attracts some 5,000 attendees from all over the country, as well as media and critics from New York and Los Angeles. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spike in many states, including California, the prospect of a deluge of outsiders was concerning to Colorado locals.

“Think about it logically,” said Seth Cagin, a Telluride candidate for the State House who regularly attends the festival. “I can’t think about a more COVID-friendly event than a three-day festival with six venues mixing it up. It was not going happen.”

The Telluride school district had already informed the festival that they couldn’t use their usual two school facilities, which house a total of three screens, the Galaxy, Palm and Pierre. Telluride is located in San Miguel County, Colo., which has up to 50 confirmed cases.

“After months of intense due diligence around physically holding an event, we’ve come to the heartbreaking but unanimous conclusion to cancel this year’s Labor Day celebration of film in Telluride,” the festival said in a statement. “But with a seemingly unending number of new cases of Covid-19 and the national chaos around it, even the best strategy is threatened by this out of control environment.”

The Festival will soon release its official selection, as Cannes did, in order to recommend “the best in film this year,” and hopes its audience will check out the films at other major fall festivals in New York, Toronto and Venice.

Last week, the four top festivals — Venice, Telluride, TIFF and NYFF — announced a cooperative agreement to share best practices and film selections without fighting for world premieres. However, Telluride directors Julie Huntsinger and Tom Luddy were unwilling to consider a virtual festival option, as the others are prepared to do if necessary.

Speculation is now running high that the other festivals will also close, as SXSW did early in the pandemic. Unlike Telluride, however, Venice, Toronto and New York all have vibrant local film communities to support their efforts, and are willing to bring in others online. While the film ecosystem is currently disrupted, with no certainty as to when cinemas will reopen (especially in the United States), festivals are an essential component for film discovery and branding that cannot be replaced.

The full statement is below.

