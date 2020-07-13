‘The Alienist: Angel of Darkness’ Trailer: Dakota Fanning Is a Renegade in a Corset

The new season of TNT's drama premieres on July 19.

The July 19 release date for the return of the TNT cult favorite “The Alienist” draws nearer, and the network has shared another trailer, this time focused on lead Dakota Fanning. Check it out below.

A continuation of the series “The Alienist,” “Angel of Darkness” sees Fanning’s Sara start her own detective agency, comprised solely of women.

She gets called into the case of a missing child that brings her back together with newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans) and alienist, or criminal psychologist, Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl). There’s also a running plot involving a serial killer, though it’s not clear from this second trailer how the two tie into together.

The emphasis this go-round is to situate the installment as Fanning’s series, as opposed to being anchored by the trio. It’s unclear whether that’s purely for advertising purposes or not, though Fanning looks to be in fine form as a determined young female detective in an era that finds her to be a weirdo.

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” is being billed as a sequel to the 2018 drama, as opposed to a second season. This in spite of being listed both ways on IMDb.

Produced by Cary Fukunaga, the first season of “The Alienist” premiered in 2018 and ran for 10 episodes, concluding in March that year, where it drew comparisons to a gaslit take on “True Detective.” It’s amazing that the series was able to take a two-year hiatus and return.

The series certainly has some stiff competition considering the amount of similar programming out there. Showtime just finished its own long-gestating continuation of a series with the 1930s-set “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” and HBO is working through a reboot of “Perry Mason.”

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” is set at the turn of the century. While the time period isn’t the same, will fans want to take in another grim, dark murder mystery, especially with the way 2020 has gone? The first season drew mixed reviews from critics, and it’s really fans who have kept the series alive.

With this being one of TNT’s proven hits, it’ll be worthwhile to see if this season is enough to get the show a third run.

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” premieres July 19.

