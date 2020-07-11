‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series Set for HBO Max From Matt Reeves, Terence Winter

"The Batman" filmmaker is suiting up for a spinoff series about the Gotham City Police Department that will premiere on HBO Max.

HBO Max is spinning off “The Batman” as a drama series set in the Gotham City Police Department, the latest in a string of news about the streaming service’s upcoming DC Comics series.

The upcoming spinoff, which is currently untitled, hails from “The Batman” director Matt Reeves, “Boardwalk Empire” creator Terence Winter, “The Batman” producer Dylan Clark, and Warner Bros. Television.

The series will be set in the same world Reeves is creating for “The Batman” feature film and will expand on the movie’s look at the corruption in Gotham City. The show will mark Reeves’ first television project under his recently announced overall deal with the Warner Bros. Television Group. Reeves’ 6th & Idaho production company will produce the series, which will be executive produced by Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan. Rafi Crohn will serve as co-executive producer.

The drama will be written by Winter but additional details, such as cast and a potential release date, are under wraps.

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a long-form format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream,” Reeves said in a statement.

Reeves’ upcoming series is one of several DC Comics-related originals that will be making their way to HBO Max in the future. The streaming service has already announced superhero shows such as “Green Lantern,” “Justice League Dark,” and “Aquaman: King of Atlantis.” The second season of “Doom Patrol” recently premiered on HBO Max and DC Universe, and the highly-anticipated “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will premiere on the service sometime in 2021.

There has been a plethora of DC Comics-based television series over the last few years, including “Gotham,” which originally centered on Jim Gordon’s early career in the Gotham City Police Department. Ben McKenzie played the future commissioner, and “Gotham” featured a variety of iconic characters over its five-season run, including The Penguin, Harvey Dent, Poison Ivy, Ra’s al Ghul, and Selina Kyle. The new series from HBO Max, as far as we know, will not be connected to the now-concluded Fox drama.

